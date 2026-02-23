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OPEN Dallas

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OPEN Dallas

About this event

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2026 OPEN Global Retreat & Dallas Summit VIP Pass

McKinney

TX

Dallas CM Pass
$399

As a valued OPEN Dallas Charter Member, you receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026 ($299 value).


This includes

i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17

ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18

iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18

iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19

VIP Pass
$399

As a valued guest, you will receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026


This includes:

i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17

ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18

iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18

iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19

Speaker Pass
$399

As a valued speaker, you will receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026


This includes:

i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17

ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18

iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18

iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19

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