2026 OPEN Global Retreat & Dallas Summit VIP Pass

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About this event
As a valued OPEN Dallas Charter Member, you receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026 ($299 value).
This includes
i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17
ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18
iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18
iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19
As a valued guest, you will receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026
This includes:
i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17
ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18
iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18
iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19
As a valued speaker, you will receive complimentary access to the OPEN Global Retreat 2026
This includes:
i. Pre-Event Dinner Gala, with live entertainment on Friday April 17
ii. The all day OPEN Dallas Summit on Saturday April 18
iii. Post-Event Networking Dinner, on Saturday April 18
iv. Breakfast on Sunday April 19
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!