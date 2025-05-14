SPEAKHIRE's 2025 Soiree Silent Auction

Two (2) park-hopper tickets to Disney World theme park
$250
Starting bid
Two (2) park-hopper tickets to Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are valid for one (1) day of admission during regular operating hours through June 5, 2026. Valued at $500!
Pack of 5 Handmade Nature Postcards
$30
Starting bid
Acrylic painting - Nature postcards (pack of 5); Hand made by Nisha Sridhar, local artist from Calgary - Valued at $60
Victorinox Werks Traveler
$50
Starting bid
Comfortable and practical, yet high on style, the Victorinox Werks Traveler 6.0 collection arms business travelers with the tools they need for seamless trips. Inspired by the iconic, compact and feature-loaded Swiss Army Knife, the line fuses smart functions with elevated detailing. The collection's Shopping Tote is a spacious zippered shoulder bag that’s the ideal carry-on or everyday bag size, and features loads of interior and exterior pockets for your everyday life. The tote is a strong piece on its own, while it also slides easily over the handles of Werks Traveler 6.0 wheeled cases. Valued at $170
Personal Behind the scenes Met tour
$50
Starting bid
Come see the Metropolitan Museum of Art when it is closed to the public and get a private tour of the newly renovated Michael C. Rockefeller Wing showcasing the arts of sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania and ancient Americas. Enjoy the artworks up close without the crowds, and learn about how they were cared for and treated for the new installation by one of the Met's art conservators. See the labs of the museum where the art is examined and new discoveries are made. Wednesdays preferred! Valued at $100
AirBNB $100 Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
Get an AIRBNB gift card valued at $100!
Title: Crimson Blooms in Blue
$25
Starting bid
Hand painted 'Crimson Blooms in Blue' Medium: Acrylic on Canvas 8" x 8" valued at $100. Bursting with color and energy, this expressive acrylic painting features a vibrant bouquet of red blossoms in a radiant blue vase. Bold brushstrokes and rich textures give life to each flower, creating a joyful contrast against the vivid blue background. A striking piece that adds warmth and charm to any space. Finished edges and ready to hang.
Painting: Ember Horizon
$25
Starting bid
Hand painted Acrylic on Canvas 'Ember Horizon' 11" x 14" valued at $100. A dramatic interplay of fire and light, Ember Horizon captures the essence of a fiery sunset mirrored on still water. Rich layers of orange, yellow, red, and black converge in a bold, textured landscape that evokes movement, warmth, and energy. The palette knife technique adds depth and tactile appeal, making it a captivating statement piece for modern or rustic spaces.
Swarovski Butterfly Broach
$40
Starting bid
Beautiful Swarovski Butterfly Broach valued at $80!
1:1 with Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in OPT
$125
Starting bid
1:1 Consultation with Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapist, Gauri Dhamnaskar (DPT). One of the following: 1 hour PT consultation for neck/back pain; 1 hour Ergonomic evaluation for an office/home desk set up, including relevant advice/exercises to prevent chronic pain concerns; or 1 hour Ergonomic evaluation with relevant exercises/advice for pregnant and postpartum moms. Valued $250
Yarned for Travel
$75
Starting bid
Stay cozy in style and spot your bag with flair — this handmade set of winter beanie and luggage tags is warmth and whimsy in every stitch! Hand crafted with lots of care and intention by Vaishnavvi Viswanathan, a Bay Area based UX designer-cum-crochet passionist. Valued at $100
Color Pop Coasters
$60
Starting bid
Add a pop of color and handmade charm to every sip — this vibrant crochet coaster set is where style meets function! Hand crafted with lots of care and intention by Vaishnavvi Viswanathan, a Bay Area based UX designer-cum-crochet passionist. Valued at $90
Twist & Tote
$75
Starting bid
From tee to tote — this eco-chic crochet bag, made from t-shirt yarn turns old threads into bold style! Hand crafted with lots of care and intention by Vaishnavvi Viswanathan, a Bay Area based UX designer-cum-crochet passionist. Actual Value $120
Magic bullet!
$10
Starting bid
Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set: Bullet Mixer for Smoothies, 250W, Stainless Steel Blades, Dishwasher-Safe Parts
Wallet
$10
Starting bid
Rainbow Wallet valued at $30
Membership for Masterclass Plus
$75
Starting bid
Get a one year membership to over 200 online courses taught by industry experts in the fields of film, science, food, and more. You pick your MasterClass track! Valued at $180
Brooklyn Kura Tour and Taste
$150
Starting bid
Summer is around the corner. Enjoy a Tour & Taste for Four People at the Brooklyn Kura Brewery and Taproom. Valued at $260
Saké Home Experience For 8
$250
Starting bid
Saké Creativity Workshop: Discover the power of rice—and celebrate your creativity! In this playful two-hour experience for up to 8 people, certified sake sommelier Sunaina Mehta will guide you through four premium Japanese sakés—from fruity and floral to rich and creamy. Each sip invites you to open your palate and imagination through storytelling and self-expression. Whether you're new to saké or a longtime fan, this experience is all about engaging your senses, connecting mindfully, and having fun with friends. Saké and art supplies are included—just bring your curiosity! Available in Southern California. Experience can be held in the comfort of your own home. Valued at $550
Target $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Target Gift Card Valued at $50!
Ceramic Taper Holder in Earth
$25
Starting bid
Our ceramic taper holders offer a fresh variation in shape and size and boast a matte-earth finish. With stand-alone appeal, they also feel dynamic as a collection. Each holder is sized to fit a standard taper candle. Medium: 4 1/8” diameter x 3” high Valued at $50
