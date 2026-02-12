Hosted by

SPEAKHIRE

About this event

SPEAKHIRE's 2026 Soiree Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1095 6th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA

Personal Behind the scenes Met tour item
Personal Behind the scenes Met tour
$50

Starting bid

Come see the Metropolitan Museum of Art when it is closed to the public and get a private tour of the newly renovated Michael C. Rockefeller Wing showcasing the arts of sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania and ancient Americas. Enjoy the artworks up close without the crowds, and learn about how they were cared for and treated for the new installation by one of the Met's art conservators. See the labs of the museum where the art is examined and new discoveries are made. Wednesdays preferred! Valued at $100

1:1 with Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in OPT item
1:1 with Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in OPT
$125

Starting bid

1:1 Consultation with Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapist, Gauri Dhamnaskar (DPT). One of the following: 1 hour PT consultation for neck/back pain; 1 hour Ergonomic evaluation for an office/home desk set up, including relevant advice/exercises to prevent chronic pain concerns; or 1 hour Ergonomic evaluation with relevant exercises/advice for pregnant and postpartum moms. Valued $250

Brooklyn Kura Tour and Taste item
Brooklyn Kura Tour and Taste
$150

Starting bid

Summer is around the corner. Enjoy a Tour & Taste for Four People at the Brooklyn Kura Brewery and Taproom. Valued at $260

Saké Home Experience For 8 item
Saké Home Experience For 8
$250

Starting bid

Saké Creativity Workshop: Discover the power of rice—and celebrate your creativity! In this playful two-hour experience for up to 8 people, certified sake sommelier Sunaina Mehta will guide you through four premium Japanese sakés—from fruity and floral to rich and creamy. Each sip invites you to open your palate and imagination through storytelling and self-expression. Whether you're new to saké or a longtime fan, this experience is all about engaging your senses, connecting mindfully, and having fun with friends. Saké and art supplies are included—just bring your curiosity! Available in Southern California. Experience can be held in the comfort of your own home. Valued at $550

Ceramic Taper Holder in Earth item
Ceramic Taper Holder in Earth
$25

Starting bid

Our ceramic taper holders offer a fresh variation in shape and size and boast a matte-earth finish. With stand-alone appeal, they also feel dynamic as a collection. Each holder is sized to fit a standard taper candle. Medium: 4 1/8” diameter x 3” high Valued at $50

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