SPEAKHIRE's 2026 Soiree Silent Auction

Saké Creativity Workshop: Discover the power of rice—and celebrate your creativity! In this playful two-hour experience for up to 8 people, certified sake sommelier Sunaina Mehta will guide you through four premium Japanese sakés—from fruity and floral to rich and creamy. Each sip invites you to open your palate and imagination through storytelling and self-expression. Whether you're new to saké or a longtime fan, this experience is all about engaging your senses, connecting mindfully, and having fun with friends. Saké and art supplies are included—just bring your curiosity! Available in Southern California. Experience can be held in the comfort of your own home. Valued at $550