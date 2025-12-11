SPECIAL EVENT - Veteran Comedy Night

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets Purchased Together will be Seated Together - Reserved Random Seating at a table with 2, 4 or 8 seats per table.
Reserved seating at a table for 2. All of our 2 seat tables are against the wall.
Reserved Seating at a table for 4.
Reserved seating at a table for 8.
Kids under 12 are free - this is just to reserve them a seat. If you have kids under 12, please purchase general admission tickets and these free tickets together so you will be seated together.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!