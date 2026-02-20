Spring Online Silent Auction

A 4” x 2” piece of Baltic Amber with insect inclusions on a driftwood stand. This amber dates from the Eocene Epoch during the Paleogen Period, 34 to 56 million years ago, when North America and Eurasia were still connected. Amber is fossilized sap from evergreen trees in which insects became trapped. Genuine Baltic Amber is prized, especially when the piece is larger, and insects are fossilized inside. Retail value: $200.