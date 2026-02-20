Spring Online Silent Auction

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This fine porcelain piece was handcrafted in Valencia, Spain, and measures 4” tall x 4.75” long. Retired in 2005, it is prized for its delicate floral detailing and exquisite craftsmanship. Estimated Retail Value: $189.
Starting bid
A 4” x 2” piece of Baltic Amber with insect inclusions on a driftwood stand. This amber dates from the Eocene Epoch during the Paleogen Period, 34 to 56 million years ago, when North America and Eurasia were still connected. Amber is fossilized sap from evergreen trees in which insects became trapped. Genuine Baltic Amber is prized, especially when the piece is larger, and insects are fossilized inside. Retail value: $200.
Starting bid
“Fade to Aqua” is an original 24” x 24” acrylic painting on canvas by local artist Joel Bartow, who exclusively sells his work for charity. The piece is signed by the artist. Bartow’s works have supported organizations including the Special Learning Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and others. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.
Starting bid
“Bridge to Tomorrow” is an original acrylic painting on canvas by local artist Joel Bartow. The piece measures 18” x 24”, is signed by the artist, and beautifully framed.
Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.
Starting bid
“Lakota Loons” is an original 16” x 20” acrylic painting by local artist Joel Bartow, created in a Native American–inspired style. The piece is signed by the artist and framed in black. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.
Starting bid
“After the Catch” is an original acrylic painting on a 16” x 20” canvas by local artist Joel Bartow. The piece is signed by the artist and beautifully framed in natural oak. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.
Starting bid
An original 1887 stock certificate for four shares of Preferred Stock in the Northern Pacific Railroad Company, issued at $100 per share and signed in New York City. The document is double-matted and framed under glass in a 16” x 20” black frame.
Estimated Value: $100.
Starting bid
This unique piece displays:
-The unique back sides of ten Sacagawea US Dollar coins and one front side.
-Four authentic Native American arrowheads, found in Mid-Missouri.
-Authentic, hand-painted, Native American symbols by local artist Joel Bartow, set in a 16” x 20” shadow box. Estimated Value: $200.
Starting bid
A certified limited-edition print (#58/150) of the etching “Eider Duck Decoy, Cobscook, Maine, 1910.” Nevin, known for his duck decoy artwork, has work represented in galleries throughout North America. This 28” x 21” print is professionally framed in dark wood with a triple-matted oval under glass and includes a certificate of authenticity. Estimated Value: $300.
Starting bid
This authenticated 8” x 10” photo features two Hall of Fame Yankees, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle, and is signed by both. Matted and framed, it’s a must-have for Yankee fans and baseball history enthusiasts alike. Estimated Value: $400.
Starting bid
This professionally framed 22” x 26” poster features The Three Stooges in golfing gear. A favorite among golfers, Stooges fans, and classic movie enthusiasts, it’s a true American classic. Estimated Value: $100.
Starting bid
These color photos feature two iconic baseball stadiums: Fenway Park (built 1912) and The Astrodome (the first indoor stadium, 1965). The images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.
Starting bid
These color photos feature two iconic St. Louis stadiums: Old Busch Stadium (built 1966) and New Busch Stadium (opened 2006, with the Gateway Arch in the background). The images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.
Starting bid
These black-and-white photos capture two iconic stadiums: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, where the Dodgers played their last game before moving west in 1948. Taken during the 1947 World Series, the images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.
Starting bid
This 18” x 26” multi-media piece by renowned artist Nancy Bossert features a Largemouth Bass, a Walleye, and two Northern Pike, reflecting a period when she created multiple works with fish as her subject. Professionally framed in a 30” x 36” wood frame with cloth matting under glass, the piece is signed by the artist. Nancy Bossert’s work is highly sought after, with pieces of this size typically selling for $2,000–$3,000. Estimated Value: $2,000–$3,000.
Check out Nancy's work here Nancy Bossert | Saatchi Art
Starting bid
This limited edition lithograph captures a peaceful winter scene of people entering a church, part of the Focus on the Family collection. The print is signed, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Professionally framed and matted, 28" x 32.5".
Starting bid
This limited edition lithograph by G. Harvey captures the joy of a snowy family outing, featuring a family riding a horse-drawn sleigh with their dog along a snow-covered road. This piece is part of the Focus on the Family collection. The print is signed, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Professionally framed and matted, 28.75" x 28.75"
Starting bid
This lively painting captures flatboatmen at a St. Louis wharf enjoying homespun entertainment, with a smiling dancer waving his red handkerchief at the top of a playful pyramid. Bingham portrays these early 19th-century river workers as charming and mischievous rather than rough. Framed and matted, 33.75" x 26".
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