Hosted by

Capital City Area Council For Special Services

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2211 Stonehill Rd, Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA

Handmade Porcelain Figurine from Valencia, Spain item
Handmade Porcelain Figurine from Valencia, Spain item
Handmade Porcelain Figurine from Valencia, Spain
$20

Starting bid

This fine porcelain piece was handcrafted in Valencia, Spain, and measures 4” tall x 4.75” long. Retired in 2005, it is prized for its delicate floral detailing and exquisite craftsmanship. Estimated Retail Value: $189.

Baltic Amber Fossil Display item
Baltic Amber Fossil Display item
Baltic Amber Fossil Display
$30

Starting bid

A 4” x 2” piece of Baltic Amber with insect inclusions on a driftwood stand. This amber dates from the Eocene Epoch during the Paleogen Period, 34 to 56 million years ago, when North America and Eurasia were still connected. Amber is fossilized sap from evergreen trees in which insects became trapped. Genuine Baltic Amber is prized, especially when the piece is larger, and insects are fossilized inside. Retail value: $200.  

"Fade to Aqua" by Local Artist Joel Bartow item
"Fade to Aqua" by Local Artist Joel Bartow
$60

Starting bid

“Fade to Aqua” is an original 24” x 24” acrylic painting on canvas by local artist Joel Bartow, who exclusively sells his work for charity. The piece is signed by the artist. Bartow’s works have supported organizations including the Special Learning Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and others. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.

"Bridge to Tomorrow" by Local Artist Joel Bartow item
"Bridge to Tomorrow" by Local Artist Joel Bartow
$100

Starting bid

“Bridge to Tomorrow” is an original acrylic painting on canvas by local artist Joel Bartow. The piece measures 18” x 24”, is signed by the artist, and beautifully framed.
Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.

"Lakota Loons" by Local Artist Joel Bartow item
"Lakota Loons" by Local Artist Joel Bartow
$100

Starting bid

“Lakota Loons” is an original 16” x 20” acrylic painting by local artist Joel Bartow, created in a Native American–inspired style. The piece is signed by the artist and framed in black. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.

“After the Catch” by Local Artist Joel Bartow item
“After the Catch” by Local Artist Joel Bartow
$60

Starting bid

“After the Catch” is an original acrylic painting on a 16” x 20” canvas by local artist Joel Bartow. The piece is signed by the artist and beautifully framed in natural oak. Estimated Retail Value: $200–$300.

Railroad Stock Certificate (1887) item
Railroad Stock Certificate (1887)
$25

Starting bid

An original 1887 stock certificate for four shares of Preferred Stock in the Northern Pacific Railroad Company, issued at $100 per share and signed in New York City. The document is double-matted and framed under glass in a 16” x 20” black frame.
Estimated Value: $100.

Sacagawea & Arrowheads: A Mid-Missouri Heritage Shadow Box item
Sacagawea & Arrowheads: A Mid-Missouri Heritage Shadow Box item
Sacagawea & Arrowheads: A Mid-Missouri Heritage Shadow Box
$100

Starting bid

This unique piece displays:

-The unique back sides of ten Sacagawea US Dollar coins and one front side.

-Four authentic Native American arrowheads, found in Mid-Missouri.

-Authentic, hand-painted, Native American symbols by local artist Joel Bartow, set in a 16” x 20” shadow box. Estimated Value: $200.

“Eider Duck Decoy” Limited Edition Etching by Arthur Nevin item
“Eider Duck Decoy” Limited Edition Etching by Arthur Nevin
$100

Starting bid

A certified limited-edition print (#58/150) of the etching “Eider Duck Decoy, Cobscook, Maine, 1910.” Nevin, known for his duck decoy artwork, has work represented in galleries throughout North America. This 28” x 21” print is professionally framed in dark wood with a triple-matted oval under glass and includes a certificate of authenticity. Estimated Value: $300.

Autographed Photo of Legends Joe DiMaggio & Mickey Mantle item
Autographed Photo of Legends Joe DiMaggio & Mickey Mantle item
Autographed Photo of Legends Joe DiMaggio & Mickey Mantle
$125

Starting bid

This authenticated 8” x 10” photo features two Hall of Fame Yankees, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle, and is signed by both. Matted and framed, it’s a must-have for Yankee fans and baseball history enthusiasts alike. Estimated Value: $400.

“Golf with Your Friends” – The Three Stooges Framed Poster item
“Golf with Your Friends” – The Three Stooges Framed Poster
$25

Starting bid

This professionally framed 22” x 26” poster features The Three Stooges in golfing gear. A favorite among golfers, Stooges fans, and classic movie enthusiasts, it’s a true American classic. Estimated Value: $100.

Historic Baseball Parks – Fenway Park & The Astrodome item
Historic Baseball Parks – Fenway Park & The Astrodome
$25

Starting bid

These color photos feature two iconic baseball stadiums: Fenway Park (built 1912) and The Astrodome (the first indoor stadium, 1965). The images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.

Historic Baseball Parks – Old & New Busch Stadiums item
Historic Baseball Parks – Old & New Busch Stadiums
$25

Starting bid

These color photos feature two iconic St. Louis stadiums: Old Busch Stadium (built 1966) and New Busch Stadium (opened 2006, with the Gateway Arch in the background). The images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.

Historic Baseball Parks – Yankee Stadium & Ebbets Field item
Historic Baseball Parks – Yankee Stadium & Ebbets Field
$25

Starting bid

These black-and-white photos capture two iconic stadiums: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, where the Dodgers played their last game before moving west in 1948. Taken during the 1947 World Series, the images are matted together in navy blue and framed in black, measuring 10” x 24”. Estimated Value: $100.

“Fish Series” Multi-Media Artwork by Nancy Bossert item
“Fish Series” Multi-Media Artwork by Nancy Bossert item
“Fish Series” Multi-Media Artwork by Nancy Bossert
$900

Starting bid

This 18” x 26” multi-media piece by renowned artist Nancy Bossert features a Largemouth Bass, a Walleye, and two Northern Pike, reflecting a period when she created multiple works with fish as her subject. Professionally framed in a 30” x 36” wood frame with cloth matting under glass, the piece is signed by the artist. Nancy Bossert’s work is highly sought after, with pieces of this size typically selling for $2,000–$3,000. Estimated Value: $2,000–$3,000.

Check out Nancy's work here Nancy Bossert | Saatchi Art


“Whosoever Believeth” by G. Harvey item
“Whosoever Believeth” by G. Harvey
$50

Starting bid

This limited edition lithograph captures a peaceful winter scene of people entering a church, part of the Focus on the Family collection. The print is signed, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Professionally framed and matted, 28" x 32.5".

“Building Memories” by G. Harvey item
“Building Memories” by G. Harvey
$50

Starting bid

This limited edition lithograph by G. Harvey captures the joy of a snowy family outing, featuring a family riding a horse-drawn sleigh with their dog along a snow-covered road. This piece is part of the Focus on the Family collection. The print is signed, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Professionally framed and matted, 28.75" x 28.75"

“Jolly Flatboatmen in Port” by George Caleb Bingham item
“Jolly Flatboatmen in Port” by George Caleb Bingham
$50

Starting bid

This lively painting captures flatboatmen at a St. Louis wharf enjoying homespun entertainment, with a smiling dancer waving his red handkerchief at the top of a playful pyramid. Bingham portrays these early 19th-century river workers as charming and mischievous rather than rough. Framed and matted, 33.75" x 26".

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