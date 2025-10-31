Special Occasions Shop

Offered by
About this shop
The $60 charge is to cover the printing of 180, 5x7 or 5.5x8.5 cards.
The cards will have rounded corners
100# Uncoated cover or 100# Silk cover
$1 covers the cost of printing 100 cards. These cards will be 4x6, 1-sided cards. 100# Silk cover
$1 covers the cost of printing 100 cards. These cards will be 4x6, 1-sided cards. 100# Silk cover
$1 covers the cost of printing 100 cards. These cards will be 4x6, 1-sided cards. 100# Silk cover
$1 covers the cost of printing 100 cards. These cards will be 4x6, 1-sided cards. 100# Silk cover
$1 covers the cost of printing 100 cards. These cards will be 4x6, 1-sided cards. 100# Silk cover
If you would like custom designs for your party favors, please fill out the form below and add the amount you wish to purchase to your cart.
$1 covers the cost of 100 cards
This will cover 3 to 4-day shipping. Please be sure to include one of these in your purchase; otherwise, the order cannot be fulfilled.
This will cover 1 to 2-day shipping.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!