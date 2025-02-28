Special Olympics Idaho UCS Teams Toyota Raffle 2025
Special Olympics Idaho: Toyota Raffle 2025_UCS Teams
$25
Each individual ticket enters the purchaser into the Toyota Raffle for one chance to win.
Per Idaho Lottery Rules, ticket purchasers must be in the state of Idaho at the time of purchase. By clicking the box below and continuing with this purchase, you are agreeing that you are physically in the state of Idaho at the time of purchase.
For more information on prizes and rules, please visit www.specialolympicsidaho.org.
Grand Prize Drawing: 12/15/2025
Last Day to Buy Tickets: 12/1/2025
Charitable Gaming License: #25-R-5705-R
