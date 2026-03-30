Specialty Chairs Incentive: 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond

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Save $10 from Original Price $28: (Vegetarian) Caprese Sandwich: Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes/ Balsamic Vinaigrette on French Bread, with condiments/disposal utensils. Individual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Save $10 from Original Price $28: Smoked Turkey Breast & Swiss wrap lettuce, tomato/wrapped in a flour tortilla. ndividual bags of Potato Chips, Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Appropriate Condiments & Bottle of Water
Includes: Chips or Pretzels, Cookie, Whole Fruit with condiments/disposal utensils.
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Save $10 from Original Price $28: Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Raspberry Vinegrette, Champaign Vinegrette, or Ranch Dressing) with condiments/disposal utensils. Whole Fresh Fruit, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Bottle of Water
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Save $10 from Original Price $55: Pan Seared Salmon, with Chardonnay-Dill Cream Sauce/Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad /Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea.
Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Save $10 from Original Price $45: Chicken Marsala/ Garlic Mash Potatoes/Roasted Zucchini and Squash, with Marsala-Mushroom Demi-Glaze /Mix Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Save $10 from Original Price $40: Portobello Mushroom Steaks (large), marinated, and grilled portobello mushroom, served with a rich sauce like chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments include creamy mashed potatoes, buttery green beans, with crispy onion strings or fresh herb. Baby Spinach Salad / Freshly Baked Rolls & Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Specialty Hot Teas, and Choice of Iced Tea/Dessert: Carrot Cake
Disclaimer: Zeffy Checkout Notice
This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.
When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional. Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!