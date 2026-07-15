Drag BINGO Specialty Game -Blackout Game

Upgrade your bingo experience with our Specialty Blackout Card!

This card is played throughout the entire evening, beginning with the first game and continuing until there is a Blackout winner.

If a player achieves a full Blackout during the event, they win the Specialty Game prize.

If no one completes a full Blackout by the end of the evening, the player with the most covered spaces on their card will be declared the winner. If the Specialty Game is won early in the evening, we may begin a new Blackout round and offer a second Specialty Blackout Card for purchase.

Blackout card pricing

$10 per Specialty Blackout Card