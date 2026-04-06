Specialty Product Vendor | Jubilee Pour

Participation Fee $ 250 | includes:





• One white 10x10 tent

• Two (2) 6-foot tables

• Placement during full event hours

• Listing on the festival website for six (6) months

• Marketing visibility through event outreach





Vendor Presentation Requirements

To maintain the visual standard of Jubilee Pour:

• Vendors must provide their own linen

• Linen must be black, white, or custom branded

• Linen must drop fully to the ground | Plastic table coverings are not permitted

• Stretch linen is acceptable





Setup Standards

• No additional tents permitted

• Only two staff members permitted per vendor space

• All staff must be 21 years of age or older, Id's will be checked upon entering the grounds

• Only approved badge holders permitted on private grounds