Specialty Product Vendor | Jubilee Pour

About this event
Participation Fee $ 250 | includes:
• One white 10x10 tent
• Two (2) 6-foot tables
• Placement during full event hours
• Listing on the festival website for six (6) months
• Marketing visibility through event outreach
Vendor Presentation Requirements
To maintain the visual standard of Jubilee Pour:
• Vendors must provide their own linen
• Linen must be black, white, or custom branded
• Linen must drop fully to the ground | Plastic table coverings are not permitted
• Stretch linen is acceptable
Setup Standards
• No additional tents permitted
• Only two staff members permitted per vendor space
• All staff must be 21 years of age or older, Id's will be checked upon entering the grounds
• Only approved badge holders permitted on private grounds
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