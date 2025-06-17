Spectrum Performing Arts, Inc.

2025 Membership Fees item
2025 Membership Fees
$150

Annual membership fees allow for participation in any program offerings of Spectrum Performing Arts, Inc.

2025 DCI Finals Tickets item
2025 DCI Finals Tickets
$65

Please only use this link if you have already ordered tickets through us!


Price includes all taxes, fees, & service charges.

Member Jackets item
Member Jackets
$65

Pay for your member jackets here!

Mini Cluck™ (2.5” keychain) item
Mini Cluck™ (2.5” keychain)
$2.50

Tiny, squeaky, and proudly ridiculous, Mini Cluck™ hangs from your keys like a rubbery reminder that life’s too short to be normal. Pocket-sized poultry chaos perfect for everyday squeaks, confused glances, and spontaneous weirdness.

Clucklet™ – 6" of Unnecessary Chaos item
Clucklet™ – 6" of Unnecessary Chaos
$6

The fun-sized featherless menace that fits in your hand and wreaks havoc on your dignity. Ideal for low-stakes nonsense, desktop absurdity, or gifting someone with deeply questionable taste.

Lil’ Clucker™ – The 12” Rubber Chicken That Dreams Big item
Lil’ Clucker™ – The 12” Rubber Chicken That Dreams Big
$12

Twice the size, twice the attitude - Lil’ Clucker™ is a bold, rubbery bird with a big personality and zero self-awareness. Perfect for jokes, awkward silence fillers, or just confusing your pets.

Cluckles™ – 22” of Pure Poultry Nonsense item
Cluckles™ – 22” of Pure Poultry Nonsense
$22

The full-sized chaos chicken you never knew you needed - screams like an unhinged kazoo, judges like your grandma, and brings absurdity to any situation. Great for pranks, office nonsense, or just asserting poultry dominance.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing