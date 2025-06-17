Annual membership fees allow for participation in any program offerings of Spectrum Performing Arts, Inc.
Please only use this link if you have already ordered tickets through us!
Price includes all taxes, fees, & service charges.
Pay for your member jackets here!
Tiny, squeaky, and proudly ridiculous, Mini Cluck™ hangs from your keys like a rubbery reminder that life’s too short to be normal. Pocket-sized poultry chaos perfect for everyday squeaks, confused glances, and spontaneous weirdness.
The fun-sized featherless menace that fits in your hand and wreaks havoc on your dignity. Ideal for low-stakes nonsense, desktop absurdity, or gifting someone with deeply questionable taste.
Twice the size, twice the attitude - Lil’ Clucker™ is a bold, rubbery bird with a big personality and zero self-awareness. Perfect for jokes, awkward silence fillers, or just confusing your pets.
The full-sized chaos chicken you never knew you needed - screams like an unhinged kazoo, judges like your grandma, and brings absurdity to any situation. Great for pranks, office nonsense, or just asserting poultry dominance.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing