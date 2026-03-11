Admission includes power card to play and light refreshments! You're welcome to buy items from the menu :)





About the club!

Spectrum Social Club is a welcoming and supportive community for young adults with Autism to connect, build friendships, and develop important social and life skills. Through fun activities, group outings, and meaningful conversations, members have the opportunity to practice communication, gain confidence, and feel a true sense of belonging. The club encourages inclusion, independence, and personal growth while creating a safe space where everyone is valued and celebrated for who they are.



