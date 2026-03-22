The Sisters Organization

Hosted by

The Sisters Organization

About this event

The Speed Dating & Networking Experience

21300 Libby Rd

Maple Heights, OH 44137, USA

Female - Speed Dating Connect for a Cause
$50

Ladies, claim your ticket to the Speed Dating & Networking Experience! This fun, festive fundraiser allows you to Connect for a Cause! Tickets include a pre-event mixer where the fun begins, including food and drink. Speed Dating rounds & a post-event networking mixer with local professionals, good music & positive vibes.

Male - Speed Dating Connect for a Cause
$50

Fellas, claim your ticket to the Speed Dating & Networking Experience! This fun, festive fundraiser allows you to Connect for a Cause! Tickets include a pre-event mixer where the fun begins, including food and drink. Speed Dating rounds & a post-event networking mixer with local professionals, good music & positive vibes.

Supporter/ Networker
$25

Supporters and Networkers can watch the Speed Dating Experience from a far; Enjoy the lively room and network during the Post-event mixer.

Add a donation for The Sisters Organization

$

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