55th Annual SpelHouse Chicago Back to School BBQ

About this event
Includes food and event admission. Members must pay their 2026-2027 fiscal dues to receive the discount. Reach out to [email protected] or [email protected] for the $10 discount code.
Includes food and event admission.
Includes food and admission.
Includes food and admission for one current Morehouse or Spelman student.
Includes food and admission for one Class 2030 Morehouse or Spelman student.
Includes food and admission for up to two guests of a class of 2030 Morehouse or Spelman student.
Includes admission for children under 3.
$
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