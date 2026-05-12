National Alumnae Association of Spelman College - Chicago Chapter

Hosted by

National Alumnae Association of Spelman College - Chicago Chapter

About this event

55th Annual SpelHouse Chicago Back to School BBQ

3101 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60616, USA

Regular SpelHouse Alumni
$50

Includes food and event admission. Members must pay their 2026-2027 fiscal dues to receive the discount. Reach out to [email protected] or [email protected] for the $10 discount code.

Regular Adult Guest
$50

Includes food and event admission.

Child ages 3-12
$20

Includes food and admission.

Current Morehouse or Spelman Student
Free

Includes food and admission for one current Morehouse or Spelman student.

Class of 2030 Morehouse or Spelman Student
Free

Includes food and admission for one Class 2030 Morehouse or Spelman student.

Class of 2030 Morehouse or Spelman Student Guest
Free

Includes food and admission for up to two guests of a class of 2030 Morehouse or Spelman student.

Child under 3
Free

Includes admission for children under 3.

Add a donation for National Alumnae Association of Spelman College - Chicago Chapter

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