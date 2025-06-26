SpelHouse Triangle Summer Freshmen Send-Off

Durham, NC 27707, USA
Welcome to the fold, Morehouse 2029! Your admission to the Send-Off is free.
Welcome Parents/Guardians of the Morehouse College Class of 2029! Your admission to the Send-Off is free of charge.
As a current student at Morehouse College, your admission is free
Welcome the Class of 2029 with Brotherhood
Help us celebrate and support our newest Morehouse brothers with a small but meaningful gift. A $20 contribution from each Morehouse Man makes this gesture possible and shows that the bond is lifelong.
Help Us Welcome the Class of 2029
Show your Morehouse pride by supporting a small welcome gift for our newest brothers. A $25 contribution from each Morehouse Man helps us extend this gesture of Brotherhood.
Join MTAA today and receive a $5 discount on this initiative and several other events throughout the year.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing