Spellbound 2026

Arabella Thorn has been missing.





The officials will tell you she wandered off. That she is fine. That there is nothing in those woods worth worrying about. The Constable has her theories. Tabitha has seen things she will not speak of in public. And the mountain has not been quiet.





A search party is forming. They need people willing to go in.





The Haunted Trail is a guided group experience that takes you deep into the woods above Ashbury, following the path Arabella was last seen taking. What you find there depends on how far you are willing to go and how closely you listen. The mountain has a voice. It has used it before.





Groups depart every 20 minutes. The trail runs approximately 15 minutes. Not recommended for young children or those sensitive to elements of horror and dark themes. A family-friendly version of the trail runs earlier in the evening before 5:30 PM for guests who want the adventure without the scares.





The Haunted Trail is an additional $5 per person and can be purchased online or at the box office on the day of the event. Slots are limited and do sell out.