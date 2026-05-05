Spellcrafting Course with Wynne

Everything in the Full Series plus a private one-hour session with Wynne.





All three sessions plus one makeup date.*





Build a foundation for magical practice that is attuned to you — learn your paradigm, understand the mechanics of spellworking, and gain confidence choosing spell types, ingredients, and more.





Session 1: Know Spellworking — The Foundation

Session 2: Preflight Checklist

Session 3: Workshop at the Park — Spellcraft together





Your 1:1 session must be scheduled within 3 months of purchase. Reach out to schedule at a mutually convenient time — text (469) 294-1616 or email [email protected].





In your session we can work through your personal paradigm, troubleshoot your spellwork, or explore whatever area of the craft you most want to develop.





Please note that oathbound material and sexual practices are outside the scope of this session.





No refunds. If you can't make the May series, your ticket transfers to the Fall series (September 2, 16, and October 4).





Reach out if cost is causing you to hesitate — we can discuss barter or energetic exchange.

*Makeup date TBD