Spellcrafting Course with Wynne

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About this event
All three sessions plus one makeup date (TBD).
This is the complete Resonant Spellcrafting course. Build your foundation for magical practice that is attuned to you — learn your paradigm, understand the mechanics of spellworking, and gain confidence choosing spell types, ingredients, and more.
Session 1: Know Spellworking — The Foundation
Session 2: Preflight Checklist
Session 3: Workshop at the Park: Spellcraft together
Reach out if cost is causing you to hesitate — we can discuss barter or energetic exchange.
No refunds. If you can't make the May series, your ticket transfers to the Fall series (September 2, 16, and October 4).
Everything in the Full Series plus a private one-hour session with Wynne.
All three sessions plus one makeup date.*
Build a foundation for magical practice that is attuned to you — learn your paradigm, understand the mechanics of spellworking, and gain confidence choosing spell types, ingredients, and more.
Session 1: Know Spellworking — The Foundation
Session 2: Preflight Checklist
Session 3: Workshop at the Park — Spellcraft together
Your 1:1 session must be scheduled within 3 months of purchase. Reach out to schedule at a mutually convenient time — text (469) 294-1616 or email [email protected].
In your session we can work through your personal paradigm, troubleshoot your spellwork, or explore whatever area of the craft you most want to develop.
Please note that oathbound material and sexual practices are outside the scope of this session.
No refunds. If you can't make the May series, your ticket transfers to the Fall series (September 2, 16, and October 4).
Reach out if cost is causing you to hesitate — we can discuss barter or energetic exchange.
*Makeup date TBD
Grass. Trees. Witches.
Come as you are. Bring your ideas to build together, a spell you want to pull apart, your questions, a friend or just bring yourself.
We'll work with what the energy and the land is already offering and figure out the rest together.
Donations to Wyldchord are welcome and appreciated.
You are welcome to come without the online classes, and will have a great time, but I promise your world will be richer (and the terms will make a lot more sense) if we build the foundation together.
The full series runs again in the fall.
No refunds.
Know Spellworking: The Foundation.
The first session of the Resonant Spellcrafting course. Build a foundation for magical practice that is attuned to you — learn your paradigm, understand the mechanics of spellworking, and gain confidence in your craft.
This session stands alone and is a complete class on its own. You'll get the terms, a look under the hood, and a foundation to build from. Session 2 is where we open the toolbox.
No refunds. If you can't make the May session, your ticket transfers to Fall Session 1 (September 2).
Reach out if cost is causing you to hesitate — we can discuss barter or energetic exchange.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!