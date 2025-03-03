Spence Jensen Classic Golf Outing

UltraFine® 950 Silver 3-in-1 Necklace and a $25 Gift Certificate to Dips & Tips in Oconomowoc! Great news for those who love to layer their chains or can never pick just one! This Italian-made necklace includes three textured chain stunners -- fluid and rope-like Singapore, beaded forzatina, and shiny squared snake -- designed to be worn together or individually. That's seven potential ways to wear it. An ingenious magnetic bead connector (that's been thoughtfully rescaled on this version) helps each one sit just right at the neckline, without tangles!- Estimated Value: $200

UltraFine® 950 Silver 3-in-1 Necklace and a $25 Gift Certificate to Dips & Tips in Oconomowoc! Great news for those who love to layer their chains or can never pick just one! This Italian-made necklace includes three textured chain stunners -- fluid and rope-like Singapore, beaded forzatina, and shiny squared snake -- designed to be worn together or individually. That's seven potential ways to wear it. An ingenious magnetic bead connector (that's been thoughtfully rescaled on this version) helps each one sit just right at the neckline, without tangles!- Estimated Value: $200

More details...