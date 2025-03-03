Hosted by

Opportunities, Inc. of Jefferson County

Spence Jensen Classic Golf Outing

W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Rd, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, USA

1- Bogg Bag & Accessories
$75

Bogg Bag, Bogg Brr Bag, Bogg Bag Bevy Holder - Estimated Value: $150
2- Rocky Rococo's Pizza + Rocky's Golf Balls
$75

Free Pizza for a Year and 12 Rocky's Golf Balls Estimated Value: $200
3- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
$100

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 - Estimated Value: $250
4- Carbliss Cooler
$50

Cooler, T-Shirt (Size M), (2) 8-packs of Carbliss, Plastic Tumbler, Cocktail Glass, Logo Sign, Hat, Bottle Opener, Coozies, Pack of Can Protectors - Estimated Value: $125 *Must be 21 to bid.
5- Bikes 'n Brews
$100

$185 Wheel & Sprocket Gift Card, Original Blend Bag of Ground Coffee, $10 Dunkin Donuts Gift Cards, Small Salsa T-Shirt, Beacon LED Taillight, Pairs of Socks, Seat Tube Fender - Estimated Value: $290
6- Keurig Coffee Maker with K Cups
$75

Keurig Mini Go Coffee Maker, 24-Pack Cinnabon K-Cups, 24-Pack Starbucks Pike Roast K-Cups, 24-Pack Dunkin K-Cups, 24-Pack Caribou Coffee K-Cups - Estimated Value: $150
7- Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
$100

Four Rounds of Golf, Including Golf Cart Rental - Estimated Value: $300
8- Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
$100

Four Rounds of Golf, Including Golf Cart Rental - Estimated Value: $300
9- Bristol Oaks Golf Club
$75

Four Rounds of Golf, Including Golf Cart Rental - Estimated Value: $220
10- Muskego Lakes Country Club
$75

Four-18 Hole Rounds of Golf, Including Golf Cart Rental - Estimated Value: $260
11- Paganica Golf Oconomowoc
$75

18 hole Rounds for 4 Golfers, and a Golf Cart - Estimated Value: $212
12- Jefferson Golf Course + Gordy's Pizza
$75

4-13 Hole Rounds of Golf with Golf Cart, Gordy's Pizza: 2 Gift Certificates: Lasagna for 2 with 2 Garlic Bread, 2 Soda Cans; $15 Gift Card - Estimated Value: $190
13- Brookfield Hills Golf Course + Dick's Sporting Goods
$100

4 Golfers for 18 Holes with Golf Carts and $50 Dick's Sporting Goods/Golf Galaxy Gift Card - Estimated Value: $250
14- Brewers Tickets
$100

2 Brewers Tickets, Parking Pass & Swag - Washington Nationals vs Brewers, Sat. July 12 @ 3:10pm - Estimated Value: $190
15- Exclusive Hunting Club Membership & 5-Person 5-Stand
$200

Exclusive Hunting Club: 5-Person 5-Stand ($350) and Membership ($550) – Estimated Value: $900
16- Exclusive Hunting Club 10 Bird Pheasant Hunt
$100

10 Bird Pheasant Hunt Estimated Value: $350
17- Raised in Wisco Appearance
$50

On-air Guest of the "Raised in Wisco" Radio Show with Joel Kleefisch & Danielle Fairman - Estimated Value: Priceless
18- Milwaukee Admirals & Lakefront Brewery Box
$50

4 Milwaukee Admirals Tickets, Lakefront Brewery Beer Box: 2 Pint Glasses, 2 Coasters, 2 Free Appetizer Coupons and a 6-Pack of Beer - Estimated Value: $170 *Must be 21 to bid.
19- Treat Yo' Self
$75

Awaken Salon & Wellness Spa (Jefferson): 60-Minute Facial; Shampoo & Conditioner Samples, Brightter Boutique (Jefferson): Crossbody Purse, Candle, Room Spray, Candle Kit, ZenToes: Dry Heel Repair Kit - Estimated Value: $300
20- His & Hers
$50

Builders First Choice: 5 Gallon Bucket of Tools, 2 Safety Glasses, Gardening Gloves, 2 Zipper Hoodies, T-shirt, Button-down Shirt, Carpenter Pencils, Tuttle's Hallmark: Gift Basket - Estimated Value: $175
21- Fancy Cat
$50

Limited Edition Nestle Purina Fancy Feast Delights Package, Me & My Pets: $50 Gift Certificate - Estimated Value: $150
22- Wine & Spa
$100

Anton's Salon & Medical Spa (Delafield): $100 Gift Card, Cooper's Hawk Brookfield Winery & Restaurant: Lux Tasting for 4 ($70), Mary's Market: $25 Gift Card, Candle, ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit - Estimated Value: $225
23- Family Fun in Fort Atkinson
$100

Rock River Lanes & King Pin Adventure Golf: Bowling and Mini Golf, Frostie Freeze Branded Gift Basket: Dreamsicle candle, Stocking Cap, Socks, Water Bottle, Snow Scraper, T-shirt (L), t-shirt (4XL), Salty Earth Pictures: 10 Tickets to 2-hour Movie Studio Tour - Estimated Value: $400
24- Farmhouse Fresh & Fabulous- Watertown
$50

Glenn's Meat Market: $25 Gift Card, Bypass Farms: $50 Gift Card, Goat Milk Soap, Lotion & Lip Balm, Candle - ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit - Estimated Value: $125
25- Green Bay Packers Signed Football
$50

Certified Green Bay Packers Memorabilia donated by the Green Bay Packers. The original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2024 regular season and then transferred to the football - Estimated Value: $150
26- Beer & Wine Tour - Milton/Cambridge/Watertown
$75

Northleaf Winery: Wine Tasting w/ Chocolate Pairing Gift Certificate, Good Works Brewery: Gift Basket & Coupons: Hat, Shirt, Sticker, Patch, Timber Hill Winery: Wine Tasting for 4, Keystone Grill: $25 Gift Card, 3 Keystone Seasonings and can Koozie - Estimated Value: $200
27- Spa Day Package - Delafield/Waukesha
$100

Craig Berns Salon Spa: Complimentary 30 min facial, $35 Certificate Towards Any Nail Service, Complimentary Haircut & Style, 15% Off Products, Waterford Wine & Spirits: Private Wine Tasting for up to 12 people ($25/person) Illume: Dermaplane & Custom Mask Treatment and 2 Illume Skincare Rx Products ($275 value), Candle, ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit - Estimated Value: $475
28- Lures & Camo
$75

Pike's Pole Fishing: Fishing Scale, Tackle Box and Misc. Lures and Fishing Supplies, Camouflage Rolling Cooler, Short-Sleeved Wicking Hunting Shirt, Cabela's Hat/Mask - Estimated Value: $200
29- Hometown Pharmacy
$10

Hometown Pharmacy Gift Basket in Fort Atkinson, ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit - Estimated Value: $50
30- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino & Brewers
$150

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino: One-Night Stay, Brewers: 2 Club Level Tickets to Any 2025 Monday-Thursday Home Game - Estimated Value: $465 *Must be 21 to win
31- Milwaukee Marriott West & Artisan 179 - Pewaukee
$75

Milwaukee Marriott West: One-Night Stay with Breakfast for 2, Artisan 179: $50 Gift Certificate - Estimated Value: $200
32- PGA Superstore
$200

Players Plus Membership, Iron Fitting, Driver Fitting, and 3 Pack of Lessons - Estimated Value: $720
33- Geronimo Hospitality Group
$100

Geronimo Hospitality Group: One-Night Stay at the Delafield Hotel & $100 Restaurant Gift Card - Estimated Value: $350
34- Bartolotta & Ebert's
$100

Bartolotta Restaurant: $100 Gift Card, Ebert's Greenhouse: (2) $35 Gift Cards - Estimated Value: $170
35- Milwaukee Wave & Milwaukee Food & City Tour
$75

Milwaukee Food & City Tours: Discover the sights and flavors of Milwaukee's most delicious eateries and historic neighborhoods on a bus or walking tour MKE Wave Indoor Soccer: 4 Ticket Vouchers to a 2025-2026 Regular Season Home Game - Estimated Value: $163
36- Diehard Angling Fishing Charter - Sturgeon Bay
$150

1/2 Day Guided Fishing Charter for 2 People in Sturgeon Bay - Estimated Value: $550
37- Mini Packer Helmet
$100

Packers Salute to Service Mini Helmet, signed by #10 Jordan Love - Estimated Value: $249
38 - Lake Geneva Cocktail Cruise for Two
$75

Lake Geneva Cocktail Cruise for Two and Everything You Need to Make a Maker's Mark or Korbel Old Fashioned - Estimated Value: $150 *Must be 21 to bid.
39- Culture & Custard
$50

2 All-Access Admission tickets to the Milwaukee Art Museum and 1 Free pint of Custard a month for a year from Culver’s of Johnson Creek Estimated Value: $114
40- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL
$250

Fire up the grill! With this Ninja Woodfire Pro XL outdoor electric smoker/air fryer/grill, you'll enjoy juicy steaks and burgers, tender chicken, crispy French fries, and more. Infuse your foods with the taste of rich, authentic woodfire when you add just a handful of pellets to the integrated smokebox. And if you're cooking for a crowd, this extra-large grill has the capacity to fit up to two 7-lb chickens, two racks of ribs, or a 10-lb brisket to feed your hungry crew. Includes Woodfire Pro XL outdoor electric smoker/air fryer/grill, nonstick grill grate, built-in thermometer, crisper basket, grease tray, disposable grease tray liner, pellet scoop, Robust Blend and All-Purpose Blend pellet starter packs, and inspiration guide - Estimated Value: $425
41- Packers Tickets
$150

2 Tickets to the Preseason Packers vs. Seahawks game on Saturday, August 23rd at 3:00pm. Section 112 Row 5, Seats 11&12. - Estimated Value: $300
42- Sparkle & Shine
$100

UltraFine® 950 Silver 3-in-1 Necklace and a $25 Gift Certificate to Dips & Tips in Oconomowoc! Great news for those who love to layer their chains or can never pick just one! This Italian-made necklace includes three textured chain stunners -- fluid and rope-like Singapore, beaded forzatina, and shiny squared snake -- designed to be worn together or individually. That's seven potential ways to wear it. An ingenious magnetic bead connector (that's been thoughtfully rescaled on this version) helps each one sit just right at the neckline, without tangles!- Estimated Value: $200
43- 4 Club Level Tickets Cardinals vs. Brewers
$150

Don't miss out on 4 Club Levels Tickets to an elevated game experience while watching the Cardinals vs. Brewers on June 15th, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. Section 337 Row 5 Seat 7-10. Tickets are for the Club Express entrance and provide direct access to the PNC Club Level. Estimated Value: $350
44- Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Range Finder & Camo
$150

Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Range Finder & Assorted Camo Made for practical hunters who value no-excuses performance, Diamondback® HD 2000 is your ranging workhorse in the field. Built tough to withstand the abuse your hardest hunts can dish out, its easy-to-use controls and high-definition optical system handle everything from point-blank shots in tight timber to longer-distance game with shoulder-crushing accuracy. Simple. Tough. Reliable. It’s the rangefinder that lives up to its tag-punching promise, hunt after hunt. Estimated Value: $500
K&F Auto Sales & Service
$100

$150 Gift Certificate to K&F Auto Sales & Service and car detailing accessories.
Wash and Detail Deal
$100

$100 in Gift Certificates to K&F Auto and a Griot's Ultimate Wash & Detail Kit including 12 premium car care items.

