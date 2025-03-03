Spence Jensen Classic Golf Outing

Builders First Choice: 5 Gallon Bucket of Tools, 2 Safety Glasses, Gardening Gloves, 2 Zipper Hoodies, T-shirt, Button-down Shirt, Carpenter Pencils, Tuttle's Hallmark: Gift Basket -
Estimated Value: $175
21- Fancy Cat
$50
Starting bid
Limited Edition Nestle Purina Fancy Feast Delights Package, Me & My Pets: $50 Gift Certificate -
Estimated Value: $150
22- Wine & Spa
$100
Starting bid
Anton's Salon & Medical Spa (Delafield): $100 Gift Card, Cooper's Hawk Brookfield Winery & Restaurant: Lux Tasting for 4 ($70), Mary's Market: $25 Gift Card, Candle, ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit -
Estimated Value: $225
23- Family Fun in Fort Atkinson
$100
Starting bid
Rock River Lanes & King Pin Adventure Golf: Bowling and Mini Golf,
Frostie Freeze Branded Gift Basket: Dreamsicle candle, Stocking Cap, Socks, Water Bottle, Snow Scraper, T-shirt (L), t-shirt (4XL),
Salty Earth Pictures: 10 Tickets to 2-hour Movie Studio Tour -
Estimated Value: $400
Certified Green Bay Packers Memorabilia donated by the Green Bay Packers. The original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2024 regular season and then transferred to the football -
Estimated Value: $150
26- Beer & Wine Tour - Milton/Cambridge/Watertown
$75
Starting bid
Northleaf Winery: Wine Tasting w/ Chocolate Pairing Gift Certificate,
Good Works Brewery: Gift Basket & Coupons: Hat, Shirt, Sticker, Patch,
Timber Hill Winery: Wine Tasting for 4,
Keystone Grill: $25 Gift Card, 3 Keystone Seasonings and can Koozie -
Estimated Value: $200
27- Spa Day Package - Delafield/Waukesha
$100
Starting bid
Craig Berns Salon Spa: Complimentary 30 min facial, $35 Certificate Towards Any Nail Service, Complimentary Haircut & Style, 15% Off Products,
Waterford Wine & Spirits: Private Wine Tasting for up to 12 people ($25/person)
Illume: Dermaplane & Custom Mask Treatment and 2 Illume Skincare Rx Products ($275 value), Candle,
ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit -
Estimated Value: $475
28- Lures & Camo
$75
Starting bid
Pike's Pole Fishing: Fishing Scale, Tackle Box and Misc. Lures and Fishing Supplies,
Camouflage Rolling Cooler, Short-Sleeved Wicking Hunting Shirt, Cabela's Hat/Mask -
Estimated Value: $200
29- Hometown Pharmacy
$10
Starting bid
Hometown Pharmacy Gift Basket in Fort Atkinson,
ZenToes Dry Heel Repair Kit -
Estimated Value: $50
30- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino & Brewers
$150
Starting bid
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino: One-Night Stay, Brewers: 2 Club Level Tickets to Any 2025 Monday-Thursday Home Game -
Estimated Value: $465
*Must be 21 to win
31- Milwaukee Marriott West & Artisan 179 - Pewaukee
$75
Starting bid
Milwaukee Marriott West: One-Night Stay with Breakfast for 2,
Artisan 179: $50 Gift Certificate -
Estimated Value: $200
32- PGA Superstore
$200
Starting bid
Players Plus Membership, Iron Fitting, Driver Fitting, and 3 Pack of Lessons -
Estimated Value: $720
33- Geronimo Hospitality Group
$100
Starting bid
Geronimo Hospitality Group: One-Night Stay at the Delafield Hotel & $100 Restaurant Gift Card -
Estimated Value: $350
34- Bartolotta & Ebert's
$100
Starting bid
Bartolotta Restaurant: $100 Gift Card,
Ebert's Greenhouse: (2) $35 Gift Cards -
Estimated Value: $170
35- Milwaukee Wave & Milwaukee Food & City Tour
$75
Starting bid
Milwaukee Food & City Tours: Discover the sights and flavors of Milwaukee's most delicious eateries and historic neighborhoods on a bus or walking tour
MKE Wave Indoor Soccer: 4 Ticket Vouchers to a 2025-2026 Regular Season Home Game -
Estimated Value: $163
36- Diehard Angling Fishing Charter - Sturgeon Bay
$150
Starting bid
1/2 Day Guided Fishing Charter for 2 People in Sturgeon Bay -
Estimated Value: $550
37- Mini Packer Helmet
$100
Starting bid
Packers Salute to Service Mini Helmet, signed by #10 Jordan Love -
Estimated Value: $249
38 - Lake Geneva Cocktail Cruise for Two
$75
Starting bid
Lake Geneva Cocktail Cruise for Two and Everything You Need to Make a Maker's Mark or Korbel Old Fashioned -
Estimated Value: $150
*Must be 21 to bid.
39- Culture & Custard
$50
Starting bid
2 All-Access Admission tickets to the Milwaukee Art Museum and 1 Free pint of Custard a month for a year from Culver’s of Johnson Creek
Estimated Value: $114
40- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL
$250
Starting bid
Fire up the grill! With this Ninja Woodfire Pro XL outdoor electric smoker/air fryer/grill, you'll enjoy juicy steaks and burgers, tender chicken, crispy French fries, and more. Infuse your foods with the taste of rich, authentic woodfire when you add just a handful of pellets to the integrated smokebox. And if you're cooking for a crowd, this extra-large grill has the capacity to fit up to two 7-lb chickens, two racks of ribs, or a 10-lb brisket to feed your hungry crew.
Includes Woodfire Pro XL outdoor electric smoker/air fryer/grill, nonstick grill grate, built-in thermometer, crisper basket, grease tray, disposable grease tray liner, pellet scoop, Robust Blend and All-Purpose Blend pellet starter packs, and inspiration guide -
Estimated Value: $425
41- Packers Tickets
$150
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Preseason Packers vs. Seahawks game on Saturday, August 23rd at 3:00pm. Section 112 Row 5, Seats 11&12. -
Estimated Value: $300
42- Sparkle & Shine
$100
Starting bid
UltraFine® 950 Silver 3-in-1 Necklace and a $25 Gift Certificate to Dips & Tips in Oconomowoc!
Great news for those who love to layer their chains or can never pick just one! This Italian-made necklace includes three textured chain stunners -- fluid and rope-like Singapore, beaded forzatina, and shiny squared snake -- designed to be worn together or individually. That's seven potential ways to wear it. An ingenious magnetic bead connector (that's been thoughtfully rescaled on this version) helps each one sit just right at the neckline, without tangles!-
Estimated Value: $200
43- 4 Club Level Tickets Cardinals vs. Brewers
$150
Starting bid
Don't miss out on 4 Club Levels Tickets to an elevated game experience while watching the Cardinals vs. Brewers on June 15th, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. Section 337 Row 5 Seat 7-10. Tickets are for the Club Express entrance and provide direct access to the PNC Club Level.
Estimated Value: $350
44- Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Range Finder & Camo
$150
Starting bid
Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Range Finder & Assorted Camo
Made for practical hunters who value no-excuses performance, Diamondback® HD 2000 is your ranging workhorse in the field. Built tough to withstand the abuse your hardest hunts can dish out, its easy-to-use controls and high-definition optical system handle everything from point-blank shots in tight timber to longer-distance game with shoulder-crushing accuracy. Simple. Tough. Reliable. It’s the rangefinder that lives up to its tag-punching promise, hunt after hunt.
Estimated Value: $500
K&F Auto Sales & Service
$100
Starting bid
$150 Gift Certificate to K&F Auto Sales & Service and car detailing accessories.
Wash and Detail Deal
$100
Starting bid
$100 in Gift Certificates to K&F Auto and a Griot's Ultimate Wash & Detail Kit including 12 premium car care items.
