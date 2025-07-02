eventClosed

SPHS Baseball 2nd Annual Golf Outing

215 PA-981

Belle Vernon, PA 15012, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Foursome
$540
groupTicketCaption

Ticket includes 18 holes of golf for 4 people and cart on the gold course, hotdog at the turn and buffet style lunch

Single Ticket
$135

Ticket includes 18 holes of golf and cart on the gold course, hotdog at the turn and buffet style lunch

Eagle Special
$50

Includes Chinese Auction tickets, 50/50 tickets and a mulligan

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!


$250 - Hole Sponsorship - Print Logo Displayed at Designated Hole


We will reach out to you to get your logo!

Game Sponsorship
$500

Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!


$500 - Game Sponsorship - Print Logo Displayed at Designated Game


We will reach out to you to get your logo!

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,000

Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!


$1,000 - Lunch Sponsorship - Logo Displayed Prominently at Lunch, on Event Signage and on all Event Marketing


We will reach out to you to get your logo!

White Sponsorship
$1,500

Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!


$1,500 - White Sponsorship - 4 players, Logo on Event Banner, Event Signage and on all Event Marketing


We will reach out to you to get your logo and player names!

Blue Sponsorship
$2,500

Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!


$2,500 - Blue Sponsorship - 8 players, Large Logo on Event, Banner, Event Signage, and on all Event Marketing


We will reach out to you to get your logo and player names!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing