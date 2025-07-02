SPHS Baseball 2nd Annual Golf Outing

Belle Vernon, PA 15012, USA
$
Ticket includes 18 holes of golf for 4 people and cart on the gold course, hotdog at the turn and buffet style lunch
Ticket includes 18 holes of golf and cart on the gold course, hotdog at the turn and buffet style lunch
Includes Chinese Auction tickets, 50/50 tickets and a mulligan
Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!
$250 - Hole Sponsorship - Print Logo Displayed at Designated Hole
We will reach out to you to get your logo!
Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!
$500 - Game Sponsorship - Print Logo Displayed at Designated Game
We will reach out to you to get your logo!
Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!
$1,000 - Lunch Sponsorship - Logo Displayed Prominently at Lunch, on Event Signage and on all Event Marketing
We will reach out to you to get your logo!
Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!
$1,500 - White Sponsorship - 4 players, Logo on Event Banner, Event Signage and on all Event Marketing
We will reach out to you to get your logo and player names!
Be a sponsor for the event! Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250!
$2,500 - Blue Sponsorship - 8 players, Large Logo on Event, Banner, Event Signage, and on all Event Marketing
We will reach out to you to get your logo and player names!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing