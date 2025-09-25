Spicewood Christian Academy's Sweatshirt Shop

Stay warm, comfortable, and full of school spirit with our official SCA hoodie. Made from the trusted Gildan Heavy Blend, this sweatshirt features a cozy fleece interior, a roomy front pocket, and a double-lined hood for extra warmth.





The bold royal blue color makes our beautiful SCA logo on the front stand out with pride.





Fit tip: Gildan hoodies tend to run a little small, so we recommend ordering one size up for the best fit.





Perfect for chilly mornings, running around outside, or everyday wear, this hoodie is built to last and designed to keep you comfortable while representing Spicewood Christian Academy.