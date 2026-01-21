Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

Spider-Verse Movie Night

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

$10

Admission includes entry to GGGH and access to all Spider-Man movie screenings. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the Spider-Verse with fellow fans. Doors open at 2 PM. 🕷️🎬

$13

Enjoy a snack and drink of choice along with general admission.

$30

Priority entry, reserved seating. Up to 3 snacks and 3 drinks. Access to over 20 gaming consoles with over 500+ games during the duration of the watch party.

