Spinning Honey—Distilling Stories, at The Rotunda

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About this event
We appreciate you for appreciating us. Thank you.
The most important thing is having you there with us. This ticket helps us prepare and reserves your seat for the Story Concert, a curated performance featuring some of our favorite storytellers.
For additional information, please contact [email protected]
Become a member of Patchwork.
PROMOTE THE ART OF STORYTELLING. Patchwork is a 501c3 (PC). It is member supported. Your membership and support enable us to fund our goals and meet our mission to keep storytelling live.
Annual Membership: $25 / per household
Your support makes a difference—thank you!
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