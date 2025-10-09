Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

Hosted by

Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

About this event

Spinning Honey—Distilling Stories, at The Rotunda

4014 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Spinning Honey —Distilling Stories, at the Rotunda,Suggested
$15

We appreciate you for appreciating us. Thank you.

Spinning Honey — Distilling Stories, at the Rotunda
Free

The most important thing is having you there with us. This ticket helps us prepare and reserves your seat for the Story Concert, a curated performance featuring some of our favorite storytellers.

For additional information, please contact [email protected]

Become a Member of Patchwork
$25

Become a member of Patchwork.
PROMOTE THE ART OF STORYTELLING. Patchwork is a 501c3 (PC). It is member supported. Your membership and support enable us to fund our goals and meet our mission to keep storytelling live.
Annual Membership: $25 / per household
Your support makes a difference—thank you!

Add a donation for Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

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