Spiral bouquet Class

Let’s build a bouquet with farm fresh peonies from Flannigan Creek Flower Farm! You will learn bouquet building techniques and go home with a beautiful bouquet of fresh, locally grown flowers for your table! Flannigan Creek Flower Farm grows peonies outside Viola, Idaho!

Let’s build a bouquet with farm fresh peonies from Flannigan Creek Flower Farm! You will learn bouquet building techniques and go home with a beautiful bouquet of fresh, locally grown flowers for your table! Flannigan Creek Flower Farm grows peonies outside Viola, Idaho!

More details...