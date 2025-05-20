Spiral bouquet Class

Let’s build a bouquet with farm fresh peonies from Flannigan Creek Flower Farm! You will learn bouquet building techniques and go home with a beautiful bouquet of fresh, locally grown flowers for your table! Flannigan Creek Flower Farm grows peonies outside Viola, Idaho!
Let’s build a bouquet with farm fresh peonies from Flannigan Creek Flower Farm! You will learn bouquet building techniques and go home with a beautiful bouquet of fresh, locally grown flowers for your table! Flannigan Creek Flower Farm grows peonies outside Viola, Idaho!
Add a donation for Artisans At The Dahmen Barn
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!