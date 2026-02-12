Gaia Passages

Offered by

Gaia Passages

Spiral Journey Alumni Collective Membership

Spiral Journey Alumni Collective
$75

Valid until May 2, 2027

full price alumni collective annual membership

SJ Alumni Collective reduced price
$35

Valid until May 2, 2027

Reduced price option for the alumni collective annual membership

SJ Alumni Collective supporter price
$150

No expiration

pay for your annual membership and support someone else - thank you!

alumni collective - pay what you can
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please make your annual Spiral Journey Alumni Collective membership payment. We appreciate your continued commitment to this Collective of WTR facilitators.

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