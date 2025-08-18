Southland Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Southland Elementary PTO

About this event

Spirit Gear Sale

12675 S 2700 W

Riverton, UT 84065, USA

T-shirt Youth to XL Pink or Blue
$8

Select this ticket for the number of T-shirts ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

T-shirt 2XL and 3XL Pink or Blue
$10

Select this ticket for the number of T-shirts ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Sweatshirt Hoodie Youth to 2XL
$20

Select this ticket for the number of hoodies ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Sweatshirt Hoodie 3XL and 4XL
$25

Select this ticket for the number of hoodies ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Zip up Sweatshirt Youth to XL
$25

Select this ticket for the number of zip up hoodies ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Zip up Sweatshirt 2XL, 3XL and 4XL
$30

Select this ticket for the number of zip up hoodies ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Golf Polo Youth to XL Gray or White
$12

Select this ticket for the number of Polo shirts ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Golf Polo 2XL, 3XL and 4XL Gray or White
$15

Select this ticket for the number of Polo shirts ordered in this size bracket! Wear your spirit gear on Fridays!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!