Spirit of Christmas Virtual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
The 50/50 raffle gives you a chance to win some $$ but also give back the the foundation. 50% goes to the foundation and the other 50% goes to the winner.
Please make sure to state what item #'s and how many tickets for each item on the next section. You will be required to answer that question.
Please make sure to state what item #'s and how many tickets for each item on the next section. You will be required to answer that question.
Please make sure to state what item #'s and how many tickets for each item on the next section. You will be required to answer that question.
Please make sure to state what item #'s and how many tickets for each item on the next section. You will be required to answer that question.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!