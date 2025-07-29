Spirit of Legacy Online Store

form_archived

2025-2026 Legacy CAT Discount Card item
2025-2026 Legacy CAT Discount Card
$10

Annual Discount Card available for use at multiple Wichita Falls merchants. Pays for itself with one use.

Legacy Water Bottle
$30

Hasle Water bottle monogramed with Legacy and Texas Logo. Comes with interchangeable lids.

Blue- Legacy Blue and Gold Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this Legacy Blue and Gold T-Shirt with Leopard paw print in the center.


Currently available in Small, Medium and 2XL

Black Building a Legacy Together
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this Black "Building a Legacy Together"


Currently available in Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL

Blue "Winners Going to Win" Short Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this Blue "Winners going to Win" with LHS Paw Print


Currently available in Small, Medium, and Large.

White "Hilltop" with Leopard Paw
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this White "Hilltop" with LHS Paw Print


Currently available in Small, Medium, and X Large.

White "Blue and Gold" with Leopard Paw
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this White "Blue and Gold" with LHS Paw Print


Currently available in Medium, X Large and 2XL.

Yellow "Hilltop" with 1024 Elevation
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this Yellow "Hilltop" with Legacy High School Elevation 1024" the highest point in the city.


Currently available in Small, Medium, and Large.

Blue Rivalry Shirt "Your mascot is a Hamburger"
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit with this Blue Rivalry shirt "Your Mascot is a Hamburger".


Currently available in Small, Medium, Large, X Large and 2XL.

Pink Legacy in blue animal print
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit in a Fashionable Way with this Pink Animal Print Legacy Shirt.


Currently available in Small, Medium, and X Large.

Black Legacy Coffee Mug
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit by starting your day off using this black Legacy Leopard with a Texas background mug.

Blue and White Legacy Trucker Hat.
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit and block the sun with this Blue and White Legacy monogrammed Trucker Hat.

Solid Blue Elevation 1024' Ball Hat
$20

Show your Legacy Spirit and block the sun with this Blue 1024' Legacy Elevation monogrammed Hat.

