Sponsorship Opportunities - Spirit of Strength Gala

Presenting Sponsor
$8,000

Lead the mission. Protect the vulnerable.

Package includes:

  • Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and signage
  • Verbal recognition during the Gala program
  • Full-page logo placement in the event program
  • Reserved VIP table with premium seating for 10.
  • 2 bottles of wine at the table
  • Opportunity to provide a branded item for event guests
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
Impact Partner
$5,000

Stand at the forefront of advocacy and healing.

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and website
  • Half-page logo in the event program
  • Reserved VIP seating for guests
  • 2 bottles of wine at the table
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Recognition in post-event communications


Friends Sponsor
$1,500

Support safety, dignity, and hope.

  • Logo or name listed in the event program
  • Name recognition on the event website
  • Reserved seating (2)
  • Social media acknowledgment
Networking Sponsor
$750

The Networking Sponsor covers the cost for the 3 bar tenders—opportunity to provide branded cocktail napkins, etc.

Sweet Treat Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor the spectacular dessert bar

Photo Booth
$1,500

Sponsor this year's photo booth - recognition in the program and presenting materials

Auctioneer
$1,700

Sponsor this year's Emcee and Auctioneer - recognition in the program and presenting materials

Program
$400

Sponsor this year's program - recognition in the program and presenting materials

AV
$750

Bring the party to life with sound - recognition in the program and presenting materials

Table Sponsor for SWFAC staff
$1,500

Sponsor a table of 10 to give Southwest Family Advocacy Center (SWFAC) staff the opportunity to attend and be honored at the gala.


The SWFAC team does extraordinary work all year long advocating for children and families impacted by abuse. Spirit of Strength is their night to be honored—and your sponsorship helps make it possible.



