Spirit Shop Sales 2025-2026

2025/26 Kindergarten Swag Bag item
2025/26 Kindergarten Swag Bag
$20

This is a special 2025/2026 Kindergarten only SWAG bag! Welcome to our newest Grizzlies! This is a specific KINDER GRIZZLY shirt and other fun Gilchrist goodies to welcome our newest cubs to school!

Youth (SOFT COTTON) S/S Space Grizzly Shirt
$15

Gilchrist Elementary School - 60th Anniversary Youth Tees! Show your Grizzly pride for 60 years of reaching new heights!

Youth (DRI-FIT) S/S Space Grizzly Shirt
$15

Gilchrist Elementary School - 60th Anniversary Youth Tees! Show your Grizzly pride for 60 years of reaching new heights!

Adult S/S Space Grizzly Shirt
$18

Gilchrist Elementary School - 60th Anniversary Adult Tees! Show your Grizzly pride for 60 years of reaching new heights!

Hair Bows item
Hair Bows
$5

Show that Grizzly Pride with a red and white hair bow or white hair bow on a hair tie!

Grizzly Pencils
$1

Red Grizzly Pencils with White writing... Go Grizzlies!

Short Sleeve Soft Cotton Classic Gray Grizzly Shirts item
Short Sleeve Soft Cotton Classic Gray Grizzly Shirts
$15

Back by popular demand! Grab your gray short sleeve Grizzly shirt today!

Grizzly Space Youth Cotton Sweatshirts
$29.99

Bundle up in Grizzly Gear!

Grizzly Soft Cotton Youth Space Long Sleeve Shirt item
Grizzly Soft Cotton Youth Space Long Sleeve Shirt
$21.99

Bundle up in this grizzly long sleeve shirt!

Grizzly Soft Cotton Adult Long Sleeve Shirt item
Grizzly Soft Cotton Adult Long Sleeve Shirt
$21.99

Bundle up in this grizzly long sleeve shirt!

Youth Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirts item
Youth Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirts
$15

Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!

Adult Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirt item
Adult Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirt
$15

Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!

