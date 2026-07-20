A white bear silhouette stands on a red background with "Tallahassee, FL" below it, all within a black and white circular emblem that reads "GILCHRIST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL" and features four white stars.
Gilchrist PTO

Hosted by

Gilchrist PTO

About this event

Spirit Shop Sales 2026-2027

Gamer Grizzly Youth (COTTON) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Youth (COTTON) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Youth (COTTON) S/S Shirt
$15

Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!

Gamer Grizzly Youth (DRY FIT) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Youth (DRY FIT) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Youth (DRY FIT) S/S Shirt
$15

Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!

Gamer Grizzly Adult (COTTON) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Adult (COTTON) S/S Shirt item
Gamer Grizzly Adult (COTTON) S/S Shirt
$18

Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!

Gamer Grizzly Youth (DRY FIT/ PERFORMANCE) L/S Hoodie item
Gamer Grizzly Youth (DRY FIT/ PERFORMANCE) L/S Hoodie
$25

Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!

Gamer Grizzly Adult (DRY FIT/ PERFORMANCE) L/S Hoodie item
Gamer Grizzly Adult (DRY FIT/ PERFORMANCE) L/S Hoodie
$25

Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!

Kindergarten Swag Bag item
Kindergarten Swag Bag
$20

This is a special Kindergarten SWAG bag! Welcome to our newest Grizzlies! This is a specific KINDER GRIZZLY shirt and other fun Gilchrist goodies to welcome our newest cubs to school!

Hair Bows item
Hair Bows
$5

Show that Grizzly Pride with a red and white hair bow or white hair bow on a hair tie!

Last Year’s Spirit Wear- Any Size item
Last Year’s Spirit Wear- Any Size
$5

Last Year’s Spirit Wear- Any Size

GES 60TH ANNIVERSARY COOKBOOK! item
GES 60TH ANNIVERSARY COOKBOOK!
$10

Own a slice of Gilchrist magic! Purchase your GES cookbook today!

Adult Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirt item
Adult Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirt
$15

Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!

Youth Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirts item
Youth Jingle Grizzly Short Sleeve Shirts
$15

Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!

Add a donation for Gilchrist PTO

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