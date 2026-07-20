Spirit Shop Sales 2026-2027

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Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!
Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!
Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!
Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!
Let's level up this school year, Grizzlies! Grab your Gamer Grizzly shirt today!
This is a special Kindergarten SWAG bag! Welcome to our newest Grizzlies! This is a specific KINDER GRIZZLY shirt and other fun Gilchrist goodies to welcome our newest cubs to school!
Show that Grizzly Pride with a red and white hair bow or white hair bow on a hair tie!
Last Year’s Spirit Wear- Any Size
Own a slice of Gilchrist magic! Purchase your GES cookbook today!
Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!
Back by popular demand, a green short sleeve shirt with our favorite Grizz surrounded in holiday lights! Limited edition- while supplies last!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!