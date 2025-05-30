FC DELCO Golf Outing 2025 Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Dtown Pre-Academy Director Andrew Kummerer for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with MLS Academy National Championship Coach Alex Graver for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Goalkeeper Director Dave Urbach for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Director Zac Tassone for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Asst Director Dwayne Dove for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Boys Director Julian Fernandez for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with MLS2 and Fmr Pro Sheanon Williams for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
Starting bid
Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Girls Conshy Director Ashley Thomas for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.
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