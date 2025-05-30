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FC DELCO

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FC DELCO Golf Outing 2025 Auction

Individual Training with Dtown Director Andrew Kummerer item
Individual Training with Dtown Director Andrew Kummerer
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Dtown Pre-Academy Director Andrew Kummerer for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with MLS Academy Coach Alex Graver item
Individual Training with MLS Academy Coach Alex Graver
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with MLS Academy National Championship Coach Alex Graver for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with Goalkeeper Director Dave Urbach
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Goalkeeper Director Dave Urbach for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with ECNL Director Zac Tassone item
Individual Training with ECNL Director Zac Tassone
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Director Zac Tassone for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with ECNL Asst Director Dwayne Dove item
Individual Training with ECNL Asst Director Dwayne Dove
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Asst Director Dwayne Dove for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with ECNL Boys Director Julian Fernandez item
Individual Training with ECNL Boys Director Julian Fernandez
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with ECNL Boys Director Julian Fernandez for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with MLS2 and Fmr Pro Sheanon Williams item
Individual Training with MLS2 and Fmr Pro Sheanon Williams
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with MLS2 and Fmr Pro Sheanon Williams for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

Individual Training with Girls Conshy Director Ashley Thomas item
Individual Training with Girls Conshy Director Ashley Thomas
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two one-hour sessions with Girls Conshy Director Ashley Thomas for up to four players. The sessions must be held at a time, date, and place that work for both the player(s) and the coach. The winner of this prize should contact [email protected] to connect with the coach to work out the details.

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