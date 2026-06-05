GHS Cheer Parent Association

Hosted by

GHS Cheer Parent Association

About this event

Lion Pride Shoutout - Program Ad

Business Card size ad item
Business Card size ad
$25

Choose your ad size & reserve your Lion Pride Shoutout today!
After purchase, we’ll contact you to collect your message.

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$50

Choose your ad size & reserve your Lion Pride Shoutout today!
After purchase, we’ll contact you to collect your photo(s) and message.

Half Page ad item
Half Page ad
$85

Choose your ad size & reserve your Lion Pride Shoutout today!
After purchase, we’ll contact you to collect your photo(s) and message.

Full Page ad item
Full Page ad
$150

Choose your ad size & reserve your Lion Pride Shoutout today!
After purchase, we’ll contact you to collect your photo(s) and message.

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