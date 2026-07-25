Spirit Wear - 2026-2027 School Year

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Introducing new lighter weight fabric for 2025. Each grade level has been assigned a different color. Please see the details below.
Introducing new lighter weight fabric for 2025. Each grade level has been assigned a different color. Please see the details below.
Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!
DriFit Blue T-shirt with Panthers "P" design.
Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!
Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!
Show your school spirit with this new blue tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
Show your school spirit with this new pink tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
This new two-sided t-shirt design features a blue PLE paw on the front left and a fun design on the back, and comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
Show your support for your school along with your child/children!
Show your Panther Spirit and celebrate your child with the new lighter fabric style.
DriFit Blue T-shirt with Panthers "P" design.
Show your school spirit with this new blue tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
Show your school spirit with this new pink tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
This new two-sided t-shirt design features a blue PLE paw on the front left and a fun design on the back, and comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.
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