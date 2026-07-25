Panther Lake Elementary PTO

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Panther Lake Elementary PTO

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Spirit Wear - 2026-2027 School Year

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Cotton - Class Color Shirt (Youth) item
Cotton - Class Color Shirt (Youth)
$15

Introducing new lighter weight fabric for 2025. Each grade level has been assigned a different color. Please see the details below.

  • K: Red
  • 1st: Orange
  • 2nd: Yellow
  • 3rd: Green
  • 4th: Light Blue
  • 5th: Purple
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Dry Fit - Class Color Shirt (Youth) item
Dry Fit - Class Color Shirt (Youth)
$22

Introducing new lighter weight fabric for 2025. Each grade level has been assigned a different color. Please see the details below.

  • K: Red
  • 1st: Orange
  • 2nd: Yellow
  • 3rd: Green
  • 4th: Light Blue
  • 5th: Purple
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Pink Beast Mode Cotton (Youth) item
Pink Beast Mode Cotton (Youth)
$22
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Black Beast Mode Cotton (Youth) item
Black Beast Mode Cotton (Youth)
$22
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Pouncer Sunglasses Shirt (Youth) item
Pouncer Sunglasses Shirt (Youth)
$15

Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!

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Dry Fit Shirt (Youth) item
Dry Fit Shirt (Youth)
$20

DriFit Blue T-shirt with Panthers "P" design.

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Panther EST 2022 (Youth) item
Panther EST 2022 (Youth)
$15

Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!

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Blue Panther Shirt (Youth) item
Blue Panther Shirt (Youth)
$15

Show your school spirit with one of these limited edition panthers t-shirts!

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Panther Blue Tie Dye (Youth) item
Panther Blue Tie Dye (Youth)
$15

Show your school spirit with this new blue tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

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Panther Pink Tie Dye (Youth) item
Panther Pink Tie Dye (Youth)
$15

Show your school spirit with this new pink tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

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In My Panther Era (Youth) item
In My Panther Era (Youth)
$15

This new two-sided t-shirt design features a blue PLE paw on the front left and a fun design on the back, and comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

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Cotton Blue Logo Shirt (Adult) item
Cotton Blue Logo Shirt (Adult)
$15

Show your support for your school along with your child/children!

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Dry Fit Blue Logo Shirt (Adult) item
Dry Fit Blue Logo Shirt (Adult)
$22
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Pink Beast Mode Cotton (Adult) item
Pink Beast Mode Cotton (Adult)
$22
0
Black Beast Mode Cotton (Adult) item
Black Beast Mode Cotton (Adult)
$22
0
Proud Parent Shirt (Adult) item
Proud Parent Shirt (Adult)
$15

Show your Panther Spirit and celebrate your child with the new lighter fabric style.

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DriFit Shirt (Adult) item
DriFit Shirt (Adult)
$20

DriFit Blue T-shirt with Panthers "P" design.

0
Blue Tie Dye Shirts (Adult) item
Blue Tie Dye Shirts (Adult)
$15

Show your school spirit with this new blue tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

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Pink Tie Dye Shirts (Adult) item
Pink Tie Dye Shirts (Adult)
$15

Show your school spirit with this new pink tie dye t-shirt, which comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

0
In My Panther Era (Adult) item
In My Panther Era (Adult)
$15

This new two-sided t-shirt design features a blue PLE paw on the front left and a fun design on the back, and comes in our new, softer, tri-cotton blend fabric.

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