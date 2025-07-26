Spirit Wear Jewelry

Offered by

Show Shirt Earrings item
$10

Product Options:

  • Hook(for pierced ears)
  • Clip-on (for non-pierced)
Athens Drive "Marching Band" Earrings item
$10

Product Options:

  • Hook(for pierced ears)
  • Clip-on (for non-pierced)


Athens Drive (AD) earrings item
$10

Athens Drive(AD) Earrings


Product Options:
Hook(for pierced ears)
Clip-on (for non-pierced


*Note this is just the ad with out Band or Marching band

Show Shirt Bracelets item
Show Shirt Bracelets
$9

Show Shirt Bracelet: Green, Black, and Glow in the dark.
Product Options:

  • Small (small beads) or Large (large beads)
  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.
Game Day Bracelets item
Game Day Bracelets
$9

Game Day Bracelets
Product Options:

  • Colors: School Colors or Black Out
  • Small (small beads) or Large (large beads)
  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.


Show Shirt Clay Bracelets item
Show Shirt Clay Bracelets
$12

Show Shirt Clay Bracelets
Product options:

  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.
Game Clay Bracelets item
Game Clay Bracelets
$12

School Colors Clay Bracelets
Product options:

  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.
Game Day Stack Bracelet item
Game Day Stack Bracelet
$30

Game Day Stack bracelet

  • Comes in a stack of 10
  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.
Game Day Paracord Bracelet item
Game Day Paracord Bracelet
$15

Game Day Paracord Bracelets
Product Options:

  • Colors: School Colors or Black Out
  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.


Show Shirt Paracord Bracelet item
Show Shirt Paracord Bracelet
$15

Paracord Bracelets
Product Options

  • Various sizes to fit your wrist.


Silicon Rings Blue item
Silicon Rings Blue
$15

Silicon Rings Blue

  • Various sizes to fit your Finger
  • Option of Thin or Think Ring style
Silicon Rings Orange item
Silicon Rings Orange
$15

Silicon Rings Orange

  • Various sizes to fit your Finger
  • Option of Thin or Think Ring style
Silicon Stiped Rings (two tone) item
Silicon Stiped Rings (two tone)
$15

Silicon Stiped Rings

  • Various sizes to fit your Finger
  • Color Options:
    • Blue and Orange Thick
    • Black and White Thick
    • Black and Green Thick (Glows in the dark)
Silicon Rings Pack 2 for $25 item
Silicon Rings Pack 2 for $25
$25

Silicon Rings Pack

--View color options above listing

  • You get 2 rings in the Pack
  • Various sizes to fit your Finger
  • Option of Thin or Think Ring style (on solid only)
  • Color Options:
    • Blue
    • Orange
    • Blue and Orange Thick
    • Black and White Thick
    • Black and Green Thick (Glows in the dark)
