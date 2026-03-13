Altus Top 3
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Altus Top 3

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Altus Top 3

About this event

Sales closed

Spirits and Smoke Silent Auction

Whiskey, Wine, & Cigars item
Whiskey, Wine, & Cigars
$200

Starting bid

Get a box of cigars, 4 Tsuki Glasses, a custom humidor, bottle of whiskey and wine, and other items

Whiskey & Cigars item
Whiskey & Cigars
$100

Starting bid

Get a box of cigars, 2 Tsuki Glasses, a custom flask, 2 bottles of whiskey, and other items

Wine & Cigars item
Wine & Cigars
$100

Starting bid

Get a box of cigars, Huski Wine Tumbler, a custom flask, 2 bottles of wine, and other items

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