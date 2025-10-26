Step into the unknown at the Spirits of the Past Warnors Theater Paranormal Tour. Join 911 Paranormal Rescue Fresno as we explore the mysterious history of this iconic venue. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness the unseen and learn about our mission to support those encountering unexplained disturbances.

Discover local tales and history.

Experience investigative techniques firsthand.

Connect with experts dedicated to demystifying the paranormal.

Your participation helps us continue to bring understanding and comfort to those affected by the unexplained.

16 to 18 with paid parent

No one under 16

distracting or disruptive behavior will be excused and your tickets become a donation. NO REFUNDS This is a charitable event benefitting Warnors Theater.