Silent Auction For National Baha'i Fund

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Greatest Name 4x4-inch tile featuring elegant calligraphy and rich turquoise details. Meaningful and beautifully crafted, this distinctive piece brings together artistry and timeless beauty.
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Hand-painted Persian ceramic dish featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs in rich, vibrant colors. A beautiful decorative piece that reflects timeless Persian artistry and craftsmanship.
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Commemorative souvenir stamp issued for the Official Opening of the Terraces of the Shrine of the Báb on May 23, 2001. A collectible featuring the stamp mounted onto a certificate of authenticity with a unique issue number.
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Elegant turquoise and silver necklace and earring set featuring richly colored stones and intricate metalwork. A timeless statement ensemble that brings together refined craftsmanship, beauty, and classic Southwestern-inspired charm.
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Greatest Name decorative carpet from Pakistan, circa 2000, measuring 21 x 25 inches. Elegant and meaningful, this distinctive piece brings together craftsmanship and decorative beauty.
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Framed portrait of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá in a richly detailed gold-toned frame. A meaningful and elegant piece that brings warmth, history, and inspiration to any home or sacred space.
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Set of six silver-plated cup holders with ornate detailing and timeless character. Elegant and distinctive, this beautifully crafted collection brings together artistry, refinement, and vintage charm.
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Handcrafted prayer beads featuring mother-of-pearl and lamp glass, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and luminous, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, softness, and natural beauty.
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Children’s 5-piece silver-plated coffee and tea set with tray, crafted with charming detail and timeless appeal. Elegant and whimsical, this delightful set brings together vintage style, imagination, and classic silver-plated beauty.
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Red Indian wool shawl with rich color and delicate woven detailing. Elegant and timeless, this beautifully crafted piece brings warmth, softness, and classic style.
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Handcrafted necklace featuring Tibetan eye agate with wood spacers and a bone charm. Elegant and earthy, this distinctive piece brings together texture, symbolism, and timeless natural style.
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Handcrafted Bahá’í prayer beads featuring 95 natural garnet and lava stones. Elegant and richly toned, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, grounding, and natural beauty.
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Sand painting of the Greatest Name, attributed to Mitchell Silas, measuring 36 x 36 inches. with frame. Mitchell Silas, a distinguished artist featured in the Denver Museum of Art's collection, has created artwork such as this sand painting that shows parallels between the Bahá’í Faith and traditional indigenous cultures.
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African blue tiger eye gemstone brooch in an elegant bee design, rich in depth, color, and charm. A distinctive piece that brings together natural beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless style.
Starting bid
Handcrafted prayer beads featuring amazonite and sea glass, finished with a graceful tassel. Soft in tone and elegant in design, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, serenity, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Handcrafted prayer beads featuring amethyst and moonstone, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and soothing, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, serenity, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Native American vintage beaded necklace, circa 1970, measuring 16 inches and originating from Pennsylvania. A distinctive handcrafted piece with timeless character, offering both artistry and heritage in an elegant, collectible design.
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Handcrafted prayer beads featuring agate stones, a natural agate centerpiece, and a flowing tassel. Elegant and grounding, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, simplicity, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Handcrafted prayer beads featuring howlite and turquoise, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and serene, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, calm, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Framed photograph of the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh, presented in an elegant gold-toned frame. A timeless and meaningful piece that brings together spiritual beauty, serenity, and reverence, making it a graceful addition to any home or sacred space.
Starting bid
Handcrafted prayer beads featuring tiger eye and agate, finished with a graceful tassel. Rich in warmth and elegance, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, grounding, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Handcrafted bracelet featuring natural amazonite and lava stone. Elegant and grounding, this beautifully made piece brings together calm, texture, and natural beauty.
Starting bid
Handcrafted earrings featuring natural lapis and lazole stone with a copper-plated charm. Elegant and distinctive, they bring together rich color, graceful movement, and style.
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Natural jasper and lava bead bracelet with rich earthy tones and organic texture. A striking piece with an effortless, grounded elegance.
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Natural wood disk bracelet accented with stainless steel spacers. Clean, modern, and effortlessly refined, it offers a warm, understated style for everyday wear.
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Set of angel figurines with graceful detail and a soft, luminous finish. Delicate and serene, this charming pair brings beauty, warmth, and a peaceful presence to any space.
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“ONENESS: Connecting the Known and Unknown”
Anonymous Bahá’í Artist
An original hand-painted acrylic on canvas, finished with satin varnish. This one-of-a-kind work is the only piece available; no prints have been made. The Nine-Pointed Star, rendered in metallic silver over titanium white, creates a luminous effect that seems to lift from the canvas as the light shifts.
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Freshwater black pearl necklace with black rhinestone accents, offering a striking blend of softness and shimmer. Sophisticated and eye-catching, this piece brings a polished finish to both classic and modern style.
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Turquoise stone earrings with vivid color and an easy, polished charm. Fresh and versatile, they add a bright touch of natural beauty to any look.
Starting bid
Natural agate necklace with a magnesite charm, blending earthy texture with a striking organic focal point. Bold yet easy to wear, it brings a fresh, artful finish to any look.
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A vibrant original oil painting of a luminous domed sanctuary rising above a field of blossoms beneath an expansive sky. Expressive and full of warmth, it is a striking framed piece that brings beauty, color, and serenity to any space.
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A beautifully framed panoramic photo of the Shrine of Ásíyih Khánum (Navváb), offering a quiet sense of grace, devotion, and peace. Framed and ready to display, 28 x 13.
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A rare limited edition volume—one of only 1,000 in print—Whispering Stones presents a remarkable collection of drawings by Hushang Seyhoun, widely regarded as the dean of Persian architects. Centered on the museum city of ‘Akká and its spiritual significance within the Bahá’í Faith, this elegant book is both an artistic achievement and a meaningful cultural work.
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A beautifully handwoven beaded cuff bracelet in rich, earthy tones with soft hints of blue, green, amber, and ivory. Elegant yet versatile, it brings texture, color, and artisan charm to any look.
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An elegant vintage-style necklace and earring set in silver tones with broad black accents. Refined and timeless, it brings a graceful touch of old-world charm and understated sophistication.
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A timeless pair of 18-carat gold hoop earrings with a delicately textured finish that catches the light beautifully. Elegant, refined, and effortlessly versatile, they add a warm touch of classic sophistication to any look.
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An ornate Middle Eastern-style ring with intricate filigree detail and jewel-toned accents. Rich in character and timeless in design, it offers a beautifully distinctive statement of artistry and elegance.
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A graceful set of three bracelets featuring soft pink cat-eye beads, grounding lava stones, and delicate crystal accents. Feminine, elegant, and quietly striking, they bring a lovely balance of warmth, texture, and charm.
Starting bid
A softly radiant necklace of natural morganite accented with rose gold spacers, bringing together blush tones and quiet luminosity. Delicate yet distinctive, it carries an easy elegance with a fresh, graceful charm.
Starting bid
A graceful sunstone necklace in warm apricot and peach tones, softly lit with a natural glow. Fresh, refined, and quietly radiant, it brings an easy warmth and polished beauty to any ensemble.
Starting bid
A refined bracelet of natural aquamarine and lava stones, balancing soft serenity with earthy depth. Fresh, elegant, and quietly distinctive, it carries a graceful beauty with a grounded touch.
Starting bid
A graceful pair of earrings featuring natural amethyst and obsidian, joined by delicate silver floral detail. Elegant and distinctive, they offer a striking contrast of depth, softness, and refined charm.
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Yellow gold-plated earrings with a delicate leaf design and softly textured shimmer. Lightweight and polished, they bring a warm, refined glow with an effortless sense of style.
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Frozen Serenity is an original hand-painted 18 x 24 acrylic fluid art piece on canvas, created through the pouring method and signed on the back by local Bahá’í artist Ladan Rostami. With its soft movement, layered texture, and soothing palette, it brings a sense of calm, light, and contemporary elegance to any space.
Starting bid
Whispering Petals is an original hand-painted 8 x 10 acrylic fluid art piece on canvas by local Bahá’í artist Ladan Rostami. With its soft blush tones, delicate movement, and layered detail, it brings a sense of gentle beauty, quiet joy, and contemporary elegance to any space.
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