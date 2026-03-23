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Local Spiritual Assembly of the Bahais of Douglas County

About this event

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Silent Auction For National Baha'i Fund

The Greatest Name Tile item
The Greatest Name Tile
$10

Starting bid

Greatest Name 4x4-inch tile featuring elegant calligraphy and rich turquoise details. Meaningful and beautifully crafted, this distinctive piece brings together artistry and timeless beauty.

Persian Ceramic Bowl item
Persian Ceramic Bowl
$100

Starting bid

Hand-painted Persian ceramic dish featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs in rich, vibrant colors. A beautiful decorative piece that reflects timeless Persian artistry and craftsmanship.

Commemorative Souvenir Stamp item
Commemorative Souvenir Stamp
$40

Starting bid

Commemorative souvenir stamp issued for the Official Opening of the Terraces of the Shrine of the Báb on May 23, 2001. A collectible featuring the stamp mounted onto a certificate of authenticity with a unique issue number.

Necklace and Earring Set item
Necklace and Earring Set
$400

Starting bid

Elegant turquoise and silver necklace and earring set featuring richly colored stones and intricate metalwork. A timeless statement ensemble that brings together refined craftsmanship, beauty, and classic Southwestern-inspired charm.

Greatest Name Decorative Carpet item
Greatest Name Decorative Carpet
$100

Starting bid

Greatest Name decorative carpet from Pakistan, circa 2000, measuring 21 x 25 inches. Elegant and meaningful, this distinctive piece brings together craftsmanship and decorative beauty.

Framed portrait of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá item
Framed portrait of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá
$20

Starting bid

Framed portrait of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá in a richly detailed gold-toned frame. A meaningful and elegant piece that brings warmth, history, and inspiration to any home or sacred space.

Silver-plated Cup Holders item
Silver-plated Cup Holders
$90

Starting bid

Set of six silver-plated cup holders with ornate detailing and timeless character. Elegant and distinctive, this beautifully crafted collection brings together artistry, refinement, and vintage charm.

Prayer Beads item
Prayer Beads
$40

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring mother-of-pearl and lamp glass, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and luminous, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, softness, and natural beauty.

Children’s 5-piece Silver-plated Tea Set item
Children’s 5-piece Silver-plated Tea Set
$90

Starting bid

Children’s 5-piece silver-plated coffee and tea set with tray, crafted with charming detail and timeless appeal. Elegant and whimsical, this delightful set brings together vintage style, imagination, and classic silver-plated beauty.

Indian Wool Shawl item
Indian Wool Shawl
$30

Starting bid

Red Indian wool shawl with rich color and delicate woven detailing. Elegant and timeless, this beautifully crafted piece brings warmth, softness, and classic style.

Necklace item
Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Handcrafted necklace featuring Tibetan eye agate with wood spacers and a bone charm. Elegant and earthy, this distinctive piece brings together texture, symbolism, and timeless natural style.

Baha'i Prayer Beads item
Baha'i Prayer Beads
$40

Starting bid

Handcrafted Bahá’í prayer beads featuring 95 natural garnet and lava stones. Elegant and richly toned, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, grounding, and natural beauty.

Sand Painting of the Greatest Name item
Sand Painting of the Greatest Name
$2,500

Starting bid

Sand painting of the Greatest Name, attributed to Mitchell Silas, measuring 36 x 36 inches. with frame. Mitchell Silas, a distinguished artist featured in the Denver Museum of Art's collection, has created artwork such as this sand painting that shows parallels between the Bahá’í Faith and traditional indigenous cultures.

Brooch item
Brooch
$19

Starting bid

African blue tiger eye gemstone brooch in an elegant bee design, rich in depth, color, and charm. A distinctive piece that brings together natural beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless style.

Prayer Bread item
Prayer Bread
$45

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring amazonite and sea glass, finished with a graceful tassel. Soft in tone and elegant in design, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, serenity, and natural beauty.

Prayer Berads item
Prayer Berads
$60

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring amethyst and moonstone, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and soothing, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, serenity, and natural beauty.

Native American beaded necklace item
Native American beaded necklace
$25

Starting bid

Native American vintage beaded necklace, circa 1970, measuring 16 inches and originating from Pennsylvania. A distinctive handcrafted piece with timeless character, offering both artistry and heritage in an elegant, collectible design.

Prayer Beads item
Prayer Beads
$45

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring agate stones, a natural agate centerpiece, and a flowing tassel. Elegant and grounding, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, simplicity, and natural beauty.

Prayer Beads item
Prayer Beads
$45

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring howlite and turquoise, finished with a graceful tassel. Elegant and serene, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, calm, and natural beauty.

Photograph of the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh item
Photograph of the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh
$100

Starting bid

Framed photograph of the Shrine of Bahá’u’lláh, presented in an elegant gold-toned frame. A timeless and meaningful piece that brings together spiritual beauty, serenity, and reverence, making it a graceful addition to any home or sacred space.

Prayer Beads item
Prayer Beads
$60

Starting bid

Handcrafted prayer beads featuring tiger eye and agate, finished with a graceful tassel. Rich in warmth and elegance, this beautifully made piece brings together devotion, grounding, and natural beauty.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted bracelet featuring natural amazonite and lava stone. Elegant and grounding, this beautifully made piece brings together calm, texture, and natural beauty.

Earrings item
Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted earrings featuring natural lapis and lazole stone with a copper-plated charm. Elegant and distinctive, they bring together rich color, graceful movement, and style.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Natural jasper and lava bead bracelet with rich earthy tones and organic texture. A striking piece with an effortless, grounded elegance.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Natural wood disk bracelet accented with stainless steel spacers. Clean, modern, and effortlessly refined, it offers a warm, understated style for everyday wear.

Angel Figurines item
Angel Figurines
$39

Starting bid

Set of angel figurines with graceful detail and a soft, luminous finish. Delicate and serene, this charming pair brings beauty, warmth, and a peaceful presence to any space.

Original Painting item
Original Painting
$150

Starting bid

“ONENESS: Connecting the Known and Unknown”

Anonymous Bahá’í Artist


An original hand-painted acrylic on canvas, finished with satin varnish. This one-of-a-kind work is the only piece available; no prints have been made. The Nine-Pointed Star, rendered in metallic silver over titanium white, creates a luminous effect that seems to lift from the canvas as the light shifts.

Necklace item
Necklace
$55

Starting bid

Freshwater black pearl necklace with black rhinestone accents, offering a striking blend of softness and shimmer. Sophisticated and eye-catching, this piece brings a polished finish to both classic and modern style.

Earrings item
Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Turquoise stone earrings with vivid color and an easy, polished charm. Fresh and versatile, they add a bright touch of natural beauty to any look.

Necklace item
Necklace
$55

Starting bid

Natural agate necklace with a magnesite charm, blending earthy texture with a striking organic focal point. Bold yet easy to wear, it brings a fresh, artful finish to any look.

Oil Painting (42x30) item
Oil Painting (42x30)
$100

Starting bid

A vibrant original oil painting of a luminous domed sanctuary rising above a field of blossoms beneath an expansive sky. Expressive and full of warmth, it is a striking framed piece that brings beauty, color, and serenity to any space.

Ásíyih Khánum (Navváb) Shrine (28 x 13) item
Ásíyih Khánum (Navváb) Shrine (28 x 13)
$200

Starting bid

 A beautifully framed panoramic photo of the Shrine of Ásíyih Khánum (Navváb), offering a quiet sense of grace, devotion, and peace. Framed and ready to display, 28 x 13.

Rare Book of Drawings item
Rare Book of Drawings item
Rare Book of Drawings
$1,000

Starting bid

A rare limited edition volume—one of only 1,000 in print—Whispering Stones presents a remarkable collection of drawings by Hushang Seyhoun, widely regarded as the dean of Persian architects. Centered on the museum city of ‘Akká and its spiritual significance within the Bahá’í Faith, this elegant book is both an artistic achievement and a meaningful cultural work. 

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

A beautifully handwoven beaded cuff bracelet in rich, earthy tones with soft hints of blue, green, amber, and ivory. Elegant yet versatile, it brings texture, color, and artisan charm to any look.

Necklace and Erring Set item
Necklace and Erring Set
$20

Starting bid

An elegant vintage-style necklace and earring set in silver tones with broad black accents. Refined and timeless, it brings a graceful touch of old-world charm and understated sophistication.

Earrings item
Earrings
$180

Starting bid

A timeless pair of 18-carat gold hoop earrings with a delicately textured finish that catches the light beautifully. Elegant, refined, and effortlessly versatile, they add a warm touch of classic sophistication to any look.

Ring item
Ring
$25

Starting bid

An ornate Middle Eastern-style ring with intricate filigree detail and jewel-toned accents. Rich in character and timeless in design, it offers a beautifully distinctive statement of artistry and elegance.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

A graceful set of three bracelets featuring soft pink cat-eye beads, grounding lava stones, and delicate crystal accents. Feminine, elegant, and quietly striking, they bring a lovely balance of warmth, texture, and charm.

Necklace item
Necklace
$35

Starting bid

A softly radiant necklace of natural morganite accented with rose gold spacers, bringing together blush tones and quiet luminosity. Delicate yet distinctive, it carries an easy elegance with a fresh, graceful charm.

Necklace item
Necklace
$35

Starting bid

A graceful sunstone necklace in warm apricot and peach tones, softly lit with a natural glow. Fresh, refined, and quietly radiant, it brings an easy warmth and polished beauty to any ensemble.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

A refined bracelet of natural aquamarine and lava stones, balancing soft serenity with earthy depth. Fresh, elegant, and quietly distinctive, it carries a graceful beauty with a grounded touch.

Earrings item
Earrings
$15

Starting bid

A graceful pair of earrings featuring natural amethyst and obsidian, joined by delicate silver floral detail. Elegant and distinctive, they offer a striking contrast of depth, softness, and refined charm.

Earrings item
Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Yellow gold-plated earrings with a delicate leaf design and softly textured shimmer. Lightweight and polished, they bring a warm, refined glow with an effortless sense of style.

Original Acrylic fluid art painting on canvas item
Original Acrylic fluid art painting on canvas
$270

Starting bid

Frozen Serenity is an original hand-painted 18 x 24 acrylic fluid art piece on canvas, created through the pouring method and signed on the back by local Bahá’í artist Ladan Rostami. With its soft movement, layered texture, and soothing palette, it brings a sense of calm, light, and contemporary elegance to any space.

Original Acrylic fluid art painting on canvas
$100

Starting bid

Whispering Petals is an original hand-painted 8 x 10 acrylic fluid art piece on canvas by local Bahá’í artist Ladan Rostami. With its soft blush tones, delicate movement, and layered detail, it brings a sense of gentle beauty, quiet joy, and contemporary elegance to any space.

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