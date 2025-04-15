Spiritual Direction with Alejandra Warden

Alejandra (Alex) Warden, Director of Charis Circles, is a contemplative, educator, international lecturer and author devoted to follow the call of her heart – to witness and experience the essential oneness that underlies all creation. Living from a place deeply rooted in the Feminine, she understands that by reconnecting to a consciousness of oneness we nourish a world hungry for meaning. Alex is devoted to creating a space where a sense of oneness and relatedness can take place and where spirituality can be grounded in everyday life.

