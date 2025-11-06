Hosted by

DASH Center for the Arts

About this event

Spiritual Family Fun Day

3181 Rainbow Dr

Decatur, GA 30034, USA

Single Admission
$15

Single Admission to Park

Food and Drink Vendors will be on hand.

No Glass containers Allowed

Occupy space reasonable for your group. Please follow directions of attendants as necessary.

Family 4-pack
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Admission for four (4) to Park

Four must enter park together

