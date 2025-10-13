G2G Academy: Spiritual Gifts Course I

Course Title: Spiritual Gifts Course 1: Discovering and Operating in Your Gifts and Office

Hosted by: Glory to Glory Academy — a subset of Glory to Glory Women’s Mentoring Ministry

Dates:

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 (Opening Session)

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Cost: $25

Location: Online via Zoom

Description:

Every believer has been uniquely endowed by the Holy Spirit with gifts designed to strengthen the Body of Christ and advance the Kingdom. Spiritual Gifts Course 1 is a foundational, four-class journey that will guide you through the biblical discovery, acknowledgment, and activation of your spiritual gifts and ministry office.

Grounded in 1 Corinthians 12, Romans 12, and other key passages, this course will help you:

Identify your spiritual gifts according to Scripture

Understand the purpose and function of the ministry offices

Discern how your gifts work in harmony with others

Activate and develop your gifts through Spirit-led practice

Walk confidently in your divine calling and metron

Whether you are newly discovering your gifts or seeking deeper maturity in their use, this course will empower you to serve with clarity, confidence, and spiritual authority.

Join us as we journey from discovery to activation—and unlock the power within you for God’s glory!





Cost is 25 and includes ALL four classes!