Spiritual Independence - Cultivating Your Personal Spiritual Practice

About this event
A private one bedroom and attached private bathroom with a king bed located in the main farmhouse upper level for two people. Choose this ticket type if you are booking with another person (either a couple or friend). Both names must be included in the reservation.
A private one bedroom and attached shared bathroom with a king bed located in the main farmhouse lower level for two people. This bathroom is shared with four twin beds in the adjoined room and may be unisex. Choose this ticket type if you are booking with another person (either a couple or friend) to share the king bed. Both names must be included in the reservation.
A twin bed and shared bathroom located in the main farmhouse lower level for one person. The unisex bathroom is shared with three other twin beds in the same room and with another room with two people.
This is a remote private cabin on the property's lake with a queen bed and private composting toilet. It does not have running water or a shower close by. To obtain both, registrants will need to walk or drive about a mile. Choose this ticket type if you are booking with another person (either a couple or close friend) to share the queen bed. Both names must be included in the reservation.
A twin bed in a shared room (8 max people) and shared bathroom located in the Barn for one person. Barn has one composting toilet on site; shower stalls and bathrooms are located outside. Barn is close to the Farmhouse.
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