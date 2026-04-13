Lancaster Baptist Church

Hosted by

Lancaster Baptist Church

About this event

Spiritual Leadership Conference Asia

SMX Convention Center

Early International
$60
Available until Dec 1
Early Philippines
$21
Available until Dec 1

This fee has been partially subsidised by faith to make this conference more easily affordable for you.

Early South Asia
$25
Available until Dec 1

This fee has been partially subsidised by faith to make this conference affordable for delegates in South and Southeast Asia.

International
$100
Philippines
$30

This fee has been partially subsidised by faith to make this conference more easily affordable for you.

South Asia
$40

This fee has been partially subsidised by faith to make this conference affordable for delegates in South and Southeast Asia.

Bible College Student
$10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!