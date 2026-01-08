Spiritual Prep for the Spring Holidays

Hosted by
About this event
Register for January 21:
Patience with Our Growth: Tu BiShvat and Savlanut (patience).
Sliding scale $20–40 per class. We are committed to welcoming all; if cost is a concern, please contact us.
Register for February 18:
Joy in Uncertainty: Purim and Simcha (joy).
Sliding scale $20–40 per class. We are committed to welcoming all; if cost is a concern, please contact us.
Register for March 18:
The Responsibility of Freedom: Passover and Ach’rayut (responsibility).
Sliding scale $20–40 per class. We are committed to welcoming all; if cost is a concern, please contact us.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!