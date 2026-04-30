Catholic Church of the Holy spirit

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Catholic Church of the Holy spirit

About this event

Spiritual Retreat with Fr. Nicholas Schumm

2300 SpringHill Ave

Mobile, AL 36607, USA

Ladies Single
$225

This will book a single room in the women's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies.

Men's Single
$225

This will book a single room in the men's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies.

Married Couple's Rate
$400

This will book a double room in the couple's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies. It is important to note that couples must have been married in the church to reserve this option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!