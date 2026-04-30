Spiritual Retreat with Fr. Nicholas Schumm

About this event
This will book a single room in the women's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies.
This will book a single room in the men's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies.
This will book a double room in the couple's wing of the monastery for the weekend and includes meals and supplies. It is important to note that couples must have been married in the church to reserve this option.
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