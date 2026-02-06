Project 139

Spiritual Warfare Conference-Dr. Jerry Rankin

21230 Livingwater Rd

Loranger, LA 70446, USA

FREE Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This does not include food or lodging.

Admission + room/board
$100

Full Program + Dinner on Friday Night and Breakfast on Saturday Morning. Also Includes one night lodging in our cottages

Admission + RV/board
$75

Full Program + Dinner on Friday Night and Breakfast on Saturday Morning. Also Includes one night reservation for RV slot

Admission + RV
$50

Full Program + One night reservation for RV slot

