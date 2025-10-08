Spiritual Wellness Initiative NFP

Offered by

Spiritual Wellness Initiative NFP

About the memberships

Spiritual Wellness Initiative NFP's Memberships

Supporter
$25

Valid until July 20, 2027

Support holistic youth and community wellness programs. Includes email updates and early invites.

Advocate
$50

Valid until July 20, 2027

Strengthen our mission by helping expand outreach and resources. Includes event discounts and recognition.

Leader
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

Be a guiding force for impact. Includes all Advocate perks + spotlight mention on our member wall.

Founding Member
$250

Valid until July 20, 2027

For our dedicated visionaries. Includes lifetime "Founding Member" badge + exclusive early access to upcoming projects.

Add a donation for Spiritual Wellness Initiative NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!