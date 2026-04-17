Cincinnati Song Initiative

Hosted by

Cincinnati Song Initiative

About this event

Spirituals that Changed the World

290 CCM Blvd

Cincinnati, OH 45219, USA

General Admission
$10
For in-person or livestream attendance.
Under 30's
$5
For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)
Add a donation for Cincinnati Song Initiative

$

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