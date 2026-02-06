Little Paws Animal Rescue And Sanctuary Inc

Offered by

Little Paws Animal Rescue And Sanctuary Inc

About this shop

Spivey's Dipped Berries (to Benefit Little Paws Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc)

Jumbo Dipped Berry (one topping included) item
Jumbo Dipped Berry (one topping included)
$2.50

Jumbo Dipped Berry (one topping included). Tax included.

0
Dipped Berry with Extra Topping
$2.75

Dipped Berry with TWO toppings. Tax included.

0
"Kitchen Sink" Berry
$3

Double dipped in milk and white chocolate, with ALL available toppings, or a dipped berry with more than 2 toppings. Tax included.

0
Strawberry "Nachos"
$8

A tray of smaller berries with choice of ONE chocolate dip and ONE topping. Tax included.

0
Bottled Water
$2

No Tax

0
"Smaller" or "Oopsie" Dipped Berry
$2

Slightly imperfect or smaller Dipped Berry when Jumbo berries are not available. Tax included.

0
1/2 Dozen custom/packaged dipped berries
$15

Custom ordered 1/2 dozen dipped berries. Subject to availability. Tax included.

0
1 Dozen custom/packaged dipped berries
$25

Custom ordered 1 dozen dipped berries. Subject to availability. Tax included.

0
Spivey Farms- 1/2 flat Plain Strawberries item
Spivey Farms- 1/2 flat Plain Strawberries
$10

1/2 flat strawberries

0
Spivey Farms- miscellaneous produce
$1
0
Chocolate drizzle shortcake
$5

Chocolate drizzled Strawberry shortcake in a cup.

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Add a donation for Little Paws Animal Rescue And Sanctuary Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!