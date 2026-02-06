Spivey's Dipped Berries (to Benefit Little Paws Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc)

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Jumbo Dipped Berry (one topping included). Tax included.
Dipped Berry with TWO toppings. Tax included.
Double dipped in milk and white chocolate, with ALL available toppings, or a dipped berry with more than 2 toppings. Tax included.
A tray of smaller berries with choice of ONE chocolate dip and ONE topping. Tax included.
No Tax
Slightly imperfect or smaller Dipped Berry when Jumbo berries are not available. Tax included.
Custom ordered 1/2 dozen dipped berries. Subject to availability. Tax included.
Custom ordered 1 dozen dipped berries. Subject to availability. Tax included.
1/2 flat strawberries
Chocolate drizzled Strawberry shortcake in a cup.
$
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