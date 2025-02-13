SPL Adult Spelling Bee Showdown

Each team will consist of four(4) members. All team members must be adults (18+)
Each team member will receive a spelling bee t-shirt and a complimentary drink and snack during the bee.
Don't have a team but still want to compete? We will match you with other participants to form a team. You must be an adult (18+). You will receive a spelling bee t-shirt and a complimentary drink and snack during the bee.
This pass allows your team a second chance at spelling a misspelled word. Maximum two per team.
This pass allows your team to swap out a tricky word for a new one - no questions asked! Maximum two per team.
It's free to watch, all ages welcome - let us know you're coming!
