SPL Adult Spelling Bee Showdown

301 W Elm St

Salina, KS 67401, USA

Team Registration
$100
groupTicketCaption

Each team will consist of four(4) members. All team members must be adults (18+)

Each team member will receive a spelling bee t-shirt and a complimentary drink and snack during the bee.

Individual Registration - Find me a Team!
$25

Don't have a team but still want to compete? We will match you with other participants to form a team. You must be an adult (18+). You will receive a spelling bee t-shirt and a complimentary drink and snack during the bee.

Spell Again Pass
$5

This pass allows your team a second chance at spelling a misspelled word. Maximum two per team.

New Word Pass
$5

This pass allows your team to swap out a tricky word for a new one - no questions asked! Maximum two per team.

Spectator Ticket
free

It's free to watch, all ages welcome - let us know you're coming!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing