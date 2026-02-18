Library Luck Raffle 2026

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Great for a new baby or growing toddler, this cozy collection encourages early literacy and the quiet, comforting magic of reading wrapped up in something handmade with love.

Valued at over $150

Handmade mini quilt, recreation of the quilt seen in the Llama Llama books

2-in-1 Book: Llama Llama Nighty Night/Llama Llama Wakey Wake

Llama Llama Red Pajama

Llama Llama Hide and Seek

Llama Llama Time to Play

Llama Llama Plush Toy

Sponsored By: Tim Ault-Duell, Lisa Mahler, Melissa Miller, & The Zuccarelli Family