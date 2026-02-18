Library Luck Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this event
1 chance to win this basket.
Perfect for teen and adult book lovers, this basket puts the entire library at your fingertips and makes it effortless to get lost in a great story, anytime and anywhere!
Valued at over $275
Sponsored By: SPL & Allyson Ronning
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Packed with scratch tickets, this basket is stacked with endless excitement and plenty of chances to win big!
Valued at over $150
Sponsored By: Jan Schmidt, Allyson Ronning, & Teresa Weaver
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Spice up any weeknight with everything you need for a bold and easy taco night - including the beef! Made for families who love bringing the fiesta home.
Valued at over $125
Sponsored By: Underwood Acres, Amanda Little, & Allyson Ronning,
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Great for kids and adults alike, this basket lets you color your game night with fun, featuring a popular game and a rainbow of tasty treats!
Valued at over $100
Sponsored By: Melanie Hedgespeth, Melissa Miller, Mark Messenger, Veronica Rocha, Allyson Ronning, & Allyson Walker
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Drop your phone and enjoy games outside - or indoors with classic and active activities, plus some arcade fun! Great for all ages.
Valued at over $150
Sponsored By Tim Ault-Duell
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
A hidden stash of summer self-care, this basket is a secret getaway for anyone ready to relax, read, and soak up the sun in style.
Valued at over $175
Sponsored By: Melanie Hedgespeth, Allysn Ronning, & The Zuccarelli Family
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Whether you're heading to the theater or creating your own cinematic experience at home, this basket has everything film lovers of all ages need for a great movie night.
Valued at over $100
Sponsored By: Salina Art Center & Mark Messenger
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, this basket encourages creativity, curiosity, and those exciting first steps into reading through hands-on fun!
Valued at over $125
Sponsored By: Tim Ault-Duell, Melanie Hedgespeth, & The Zuccarelli Family
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
1 chance to win this basket.
Great for a new baby or growing toddler, this cozy collection encourages early literacy and the quiet, comforting magic of reading wrapped up in something handmade with love.
Valued at over $150
Sponsored By: Tim Ault-Duell, Lisa Mahler, Melissa Miller, & The Zuccarelli Family
Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!