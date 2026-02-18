Salina Public Library

Hosted by

Salina Public Library

About this event

Library Luck Raffle 2026

301 W Elm St

Salina, KS 67401, USA

#1 - Kindle Essentials - 1 Ticket item
#1 - Kindle Essentials - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.

Perfect for teen and adult book lovers, this basket puts the entire library at your fingertips and makes it effortless to get lost in a great story, anytime and anywhere! 
Valued at over $275

  • • Kindle Paperwhite eReader - newest edition!
  • Clear & Neutral Kindle Case w/ Strap
  • Remote Control Kindle Page Turner
  • Kindle Lap Pillow Stand
  • 40 oz. SPL Tumbler
  • Collection of Bookish Stickers

Sponsored By: SPL & Allyson Ronning

#1 - Kindle Essentials - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#2 - Lucky Lotto - 1 Ticket item
#2 - Lucky Lotto - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.
Packed with scratch tickets, this basket is stacked with endless excitement and plenty of chances to win big!
Valued at over $150

  • $150 worth of Kansas Lottery tickets
  • Hit the jackpot and win over $1 million!

Sponsored By: Jan Schmidt, Allyson Ronning, & Teresa Weaver

#2 - Lucky Lotto - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#3 - Taco Tuesday Kit - 1 Ticket item
#3 - Taco Tuesday Kit - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.
Spice up any weeknight with everything you need for a bold and easy taco night - including the beef! Made for families who love bringing the fiesta home.
Valued at over $125

  • 2 lbs of Underwood Acres Local Ground Beef
  • Set of 12 Melinda’s Hot Sauces
  • On the Border Tortilla Chips, Queso, & Salsa
  • Old El Paso Taco Seasoning
  • Mama Socorro’s Guacamole Mix
  • • Ortega Taco Shells
  • Festive Ceramic Chip Bowl
  • Trejo’s Tacos Cookbook

Sponsored By: Underwood Acres, Amanda Little, & Allyson Ronning,

#3 - Taco Tuesday Kit - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#4 - Hues & Cues + Snacks Too! - 1 Ticket item
#4 - Hues & Cues + Snacks Too! - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.
Great for kids and adults alike, this basket lets you color your game night with fun, featuring a popular game and a rainbow of tasty treats!
Valued at over $100

  • Hues & Cues Board Game
  • Cheez Its
  • Skittles
  • Reese’s Cups
  • Cheetos
  • Fruit Gushers
  • Peanut M&M’s
  • Airheads Extremes
  • Sour Cream & Onion Pringles
  • Oreos
  • Frosted Flakes
  • Takis
  • Gummy Fruit Smiles
  • Nerds Gummy Clusters
  • Strawberry Pocky

Sponsored By: Melanie Hedgespeth, Melissa Miller, Mark Messenger, Veronica Rocha, Allyson Ronning, & Allyson Walker

#4 - Hues & Cues + Snacks Too! - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#5 - Unplug & Play - 1 Ticket item
#5 - Unplug & Play - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.
Drop your phone and enjoy games outside - or indoors with classic and active activities, plus some arcade fun! Great for all ages.

Valued at over $150

  • $25 Gift Card to The District Eat & Play
  • Golf Darts Outdoor Chipping Game
  • XL Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe Set
  • Anywhere Table Tennis Set
  • Light Up Flying Disc

Sponsored By Tim Ault-Duell

#5 - Unplug & Play - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#6 - Beach Read Secret Stash - 1 Ticket item
#6 - Beach Read Secret Stash - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.
A hidden stash of summer self-care, this basket is a secret getaway for anyone ready to relax, read, and soak up the sun in style.

Valued at over $175

  • Locking Book Safe
  • Deluxe Sprayed Edges Edition of Beach Read By Emily Henry
  • Book Light
  • Mini Powered Hand Fan
  • Retro Aviator Sunglasses
  • Daise Vanilla Peptide Lip Balm
  • Tropical Mango Tree Hut Body Scrub
  • Bubble Beauty Body Oil
  • Vacation Whipped Sunscreen
  • Floral Beach Tote
  • XL Beach Towel

Sponsored By: Melanie Hedgespeth, Allysn Ronning, & The Zuccarelli Family

#6 - Beach Read Secret Stash - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#7 - Film Buff Bundle - 1 Ticket item
#7 - Film Buff Bundle - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.

Whether you're heading to the theater or creating your own cinematic experience at home, this basket has everything film lovers of all ages need for a great movie night.
Valued at over $100

  • • 2 Complimentary Tickets to Salina Arts Center Cinema
  • 25 AMC Giftcard
  • Orville Redenbacher Movie Theatre Butter Popcorn
  • Kernel Season’s Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
  • Vintage Style Popcorn Bowl
  • Milk Duds & Mike & Ike Theatre Box Candy
  • Cozy Movie Ticket Stub Blanket

Sponsored By: Salina Art Center & Mark Messenger

#7 - Film Buff Bundle - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#8 - Little Learners - 1 Ticket item
#8 - Little Learners - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.

Designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, this basket encourages creativity, curiosity, and those exciting first steps into reading through hands-on fun!

Valued at over $125

  • LeapFrog LeapStart Learning Pad
  • Blockables Snap & Play Building Set
  • Play-Doh 10 Pack
  • Crayola Watercolor Paint Set
  • Fisher Price Wooden Color Puzzle
  • Bubbles
  • Bob Books Beginning To Read Set

Sponsored By: Tim Ault-Duell, Melanie Hedgespeth, & The Zuccarelli Family

#8 - Little Learners - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

#9 - Cozy With Llama Llama - 1 Ticket item
#9 - Cozy With Llama Llama - 1 Ticket
$3

1 chance to win this basket.

Great for a new baby or growing toddler, this cozy collection encourages early literacy and the quiet, comforting magic of reading wrapped up in something handmade with love.
Valued at over $150

  • Handmade mini quilt, recreation of the quilt seen in the Llama Llama books
  • 2-in-1 Book: Llama Llama Nighty Night/Llama Llama Wakey Wake
  • Llama Llama Red Pajama
  • Llama Llama Hide and Seek
  • Llama Llama Time to Play
  • Llama Llama Plush Toy

Sponsored By: Tim Ault-Duell, Lisa Mahler, Melissa Miller, & The Zuccarelli Family

#9 - Cozy With Llama Llama - 4 Tickets
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Same as above — buy more & save, 4 chances to win this basket.

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